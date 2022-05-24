Salvador Ramos: Suspect in Uvalde Elementary School Shooting

Salvador Ramos was named as the 18-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and a teacher dead, according to the governor.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference that “swift action” was taken by law enforcement at the scene of the mass shooting, but it was too late for many children. “The shooter is no longer alive,” Abbott said. “The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde.”

The mass shooting occurred around noon on May 24, 2022.

This video from the scene emerged on Facebook. Some believe it shows the gunman entering the school. “What my girls just sent me this is at Robb. Prayers for the kids and staff,” wrote Elsa G. Ruiz, who shared the video on Facebook.

Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said. He shot and killed 14 students and killed a teacher, the governor confirmed.

“Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased, and it is believed that responding officers killed him. Two responding officers were struck by rounds but have no serious injuries,” Abbott said on May 24, 2022. Abbott said the gunman was an U.S. citizen.

The motive is under investigation.

Uvalde is now one of the nation’s deadliest elementary school shootings. Twenty children and six staff members were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut. That suspect, Adam Lanza, also murdered his mother.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooter, a Student at Uvalde High School, May Have Shot His Grandmother First, the Governor Said

The suspect may have shot his grandmother before he went into the school, the governor revealed. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and is an U.S. citizen, according to Abbott.

ABC News reported that the gunfire occurred inside the school, debunking early reports that the shooting occurred outside. Abbott said the gunman abandoned his car before entering the school and opening fire.

Authorities are “exploring his connection to the school” and “are working with a name and scouring social media,” ABC News reported.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. We do not yet have a condition to report on the child. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Heavy is working to verify an Instagram page that some believe was the shooter’s; it contains pictures of weapons, and the user followed Uvalde High School students. The page was taken down shortly after the shooting, but it has not been confirmed.

Video Emerged From the Scene

Videos emerged of people running out of the school. Videos also captured the heavy law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting.

‘There Is an Active Shooter at Robb Elementary,’ the School Wrote on Facebook

ABC News first reported in their live stream that as many as 14 people were dead, including several children. Many other reports initially said only two people were dead with multiple injured. However, the governor himself then confirmed the death toll was the higher number.

Other news sites initially reported that the gunman was Salvador Rojas, but ABC News later clarified that it was Salvador Ramos.

“Update @ 1:06 Shooter is in Police Custody,” the Uvalde Police Department wrote in one of its initial statements. But the governor later revealed Ramos was dead.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” Robb Elementary School wrote on Facebook.

The Police Department wrote at 12:38 p.m. that Robb Elementary students were being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center to reunify with their loved ones. At 12:23 p.m., the scene was still active.

Police confirmed there was a “large Police presence at Robb Elementary 715 Old Carrizo St. We ask the public to avoid the area.” Before the suspect was confirmed deceased, police wrote that there was an “active police scene” and people should “avoid the area.”

University Health tweeted, “Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. We do not yet have a condition to report on the child.”

The ATF Is Providing Assistance

@ATFHou is on scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX providing assistance in the investigation of a school shooting. Uvalde Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5f9lyJfxo7 — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) May 24, 2022

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tweeted, “@ATFHous on scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX providing assistance in the investigation of a school shooting. Uvalde Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.”

The Uvalde Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Parents are asked to pick up students at the regular dismissal times at the child’s campus. There will be no bus transportation. Officers will be on site to escort students to the parents cars. Parents please be patient as lines will be long. Source: Uvalde CISD.”

According to ABC News, a border patrol/customs agent responded to the scene after hearing reports of gunfire.

READ NEXT: Kaitlin Armstrong: Texas Woman Sought in Murder of Pro Cyclist Who Had Dated Her Boyfriend