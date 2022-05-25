Robb Elementary Shooting Victims in Uvalde: Names, Photos & Tributes

The first victim named in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is a fourth grade teacher.

Her name is Eva Mireles, according to ABC News. Heavy is committed to running a photo and bio of every victim as they are named. According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking in a news conference, at least 14 children and one teacher died. However, state senator Roland Gutierrez later said on CNN that at least 18 children and two adults were killed. The gunman, identified by Abbott as Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene.

The motive is not clear, but the mass murder has provoked heated debate throughout the country about gun control and other issues.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin wrote on Twitter that Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez is among the missing. That’s according to her father.

NEW: The father of 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez tells us his daughter is missing following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, where she is a student. He provided her photo to Texas Rangers. Many parents going through this tonight. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cVBF0aE4EM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

Melugin also wrote, “Texas DPS says the school shooter shot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary and shooting indiscriminately. He had a rifle and was wearing body armor. Barricaded and exchanged gunfire with officers. He was eventually killed by a tactical team.”

A border patrol agent, who has not been named, is among the wounded. The exact number of those injured is not yet clear.

He added, “Border Patrol sources tell me an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent is believed to have shot and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School today. I’m told he entered with a tactical team while TX LEOs were engaged w/ barricaded shooter. Agent was injured.”

The gunman also is believed to have shot his grandmother, Abbott said. The state senator said on CNN that the grandmother is clinging to life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. Her death was confirmed by her aunt Lydia Martinez Delgado to ABC News.

Her page on the school’s website reads:

Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us! First, let me share some information about myself: I’ve been an educator for 17 years

I’ve been Co-teaching with Mrs. Garcia for 5 years

I have a supportive, fun, and loving family, which includes a UCISD officer (Ruiz), college graduate daughter (Adalynn), and 3 furry friends(Callie, Kane,& Koda)

I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!

According to ABC, Mireles was a teacher for 17 years in the same school district.

“I’m furious that these shootings continue. these children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones … All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all,” Delgado said in a statement, according to ABC 7.

READ NEXT: Kaitlin Armstrong: Texas Woman Sought in Murder of Pro Cyclist Who Had Dated Her Boyfriend