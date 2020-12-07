WATCH: Mall Santa Fired After Telling Boy ‘No Guns’ for Christmas

Video of Santa Claus telling a young boy that he can’t have guns, “not even a Nerf gun,” went viral on Twitter on December 7. As his mother looks on, the boy in the video can’t decide what he wants for a Christmas gift at first, but then decides on a gun.

“No, no guns,” Santa replies in the video which was taped on Monday night. The boy’s mother then clarifies the request, “A Nerf gun,” she says.

“Nope, not even a Nerf gun,” Santa says. “Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you, that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you.”

Get outta here with this wannabe "Christmas Story" Santa. What a doucher. https://t.co/69N8r9JJkx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 7, 2020

“What else would you like?” Santa asks. “There’s lots of other toys… There’s Legos, there’s bicycles, there’s cars and trucks. What do you think?” In response, the boy starts to cry.

According to music video director Robby Starbuck, this mall Santa has since been fired. A vocal Trump supporter, Starbuck reached out to The White House for assistance in locating the Santa in the video and tweeted, “Good news: I’ve been told through an intermediary that Fake Santa who hates guns has been fired.”

Santa’s Refusal to Gift a Nerf Gun Caused A Political Argument on Twitter

The Mall Santa is absolutely ridiculous, but let's be honest, Dana: if that kid had asked for a dress instead of a Nerf gun and Santa said "sure", y'all would have wasted no time in firing up the outrage machine and grifting on that, too. It's not about the kid for y'all. https://t.co/wJThgx7bYb — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 7, 2020



This Santa video, which has racked up nearly 700,000 views, has caused quite a stirring debate on Twitter. Dana Loesch, a former Breitbart reporter, and staunch 2nd Amendment supporter was triggered by the video. She tweeted, “Get outta here with this wannabe “Christmas Story” Santa. What a doucher.”

Loesch added, “This Santa talks like that weenie elf who wanted to be a dentist in that stop-motion Rudolph/Burl Ives movie.” In response to Loesch, a man tweeted, “Would you be much happier if he gifted the kid with an AR15? Yeah, I thought so.”

In defense of Loesch, a woman tweeted, “But, if he had asked for a sex change, a small amount of recreational marijuana, or a gift certificate for a future abortion for his mom….DONE!”

Charlotte Clymer, former press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign tweeted directly to Loesch. She tweeted:

The Mall Santa is absolutely ridiculous, but let’s be honest, Dana: if that kid had asked for a dress instead of a Nerf gun and Santa said “sure”, y’all would have wasted no time in firing up the outrage machine and grifting on that, too. It’s not about the kid for y’all.

Another viewer claimed that blame may not be on Santa. He tweeted, “I’d like to think it was more of a rule that they gave the Santa rather than him denying the kid a toy he’s not even going to be giving him in the first place. Say you don’t give away anything that resembles a weapon or firearm so that the Karen moms don’t get triggered.”

GOP Supporter Robby Starbuck Identified the Young Boy in the Video & Sent Him a Nerf Gun

LEFTISTS 👏🏼 RUIN 👏🏼 EVERYTHING 👏🏼 https://t.co/mma8zZZRI7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2020



While Loesch, a former spokesperson for the NRA, tweeted that she would like to identify the young boy in the video to buy him a Nerf gun, but Robby Starbuck, who retweeted the video with the caption, “LEFTISTS RUIN EVERYTHING,” was one step ahead.

Starbuck tweeted on Monday afternoon, “Spoke to the boy’s Mom just now. I’m pleased to report that a Nerf care package was just sent to this young boy from @imatriarch and I. He’ll get it Dec. 10th. His mom Sabella says she’s so appreciative of the support they‘ve received today and she thanks everyone for the love!”

The “openly Republican” filmmaker added, “The boy’s family wants to turn this into a positive lesson so now that he has his, if you send him more NERF items, they’re gonna distribute them to kids in need! She’s asking for them to be sent to My Best Friend Groom & Board C/o Michael” at 7626 Madison St.Forest Park, IL 60130.

READ NEXT: Lil Baby Responds to Porn Star’s Claim He Paid $6K for Sex