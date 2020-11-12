Second Stimulus: Your Social Security Check Could Get an Extra $200

The government’s annual calculations have shown a rise in the cost-of-living, which Social Security Administration officials have said will mean more money in social security benefits in 2021.

However, one of the biggest proposed changes could come if President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plan goes through, which proposes to add an extra $200 to millions of social security payments.

The Government Plans a Cost-of-Living Increase for 2021

According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly social security check for retired workers was $1,514. The administration says that the number of recipients who will likely be on social security in 2035 will increase by 22 million people.

In a news release from the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Darlynda Bogle, announced that Americans can expect to see their social security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments rise by 1.3% in 2021. The adjustment is expected to affect an estimated 70 million people, Bogle said:

We will mail COLA notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees. But, if you want to know your new benefit amount sooner, you can securely obtain the Social Security COLA notice online using the Message Center in your my Social Security account.

The increase is due to the Department of Labor raising its cost-of-living adjustment. According to the Associated Press, that percentage is 0.3 percentage points lower than last year’s cost-of-living adjustment and the 2021 adjustment will amount to roughly $20 per month for the average retiree.

Bogle said the new estimated payment amounts will be available in early December. The benefits are expected to increase with the holiday payment for January 2021, which is typically paid in advance. Therefore you can anticipate this change taking place in December 2020.

Biden Is Proposing an Extra $200 Bump

According to CNBC, Biden has said that he plans to increase social security payments by $200 per month, which would affect normal recipients of those benefits, as well as veterans and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

The additional benefit was first proposed by two Democratic Senators, Oregon’s Ron Wyden and Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren. In their CNBC March op-ed, the two wrote, “… we are pushing to include in Congress’ next stimulus package a $200 increase in the monthly benefit for all Social Security, Veterans, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries through the end of 2021.” The two estimated that such a supplement would add “$4,000 in the pockets of seniors and people with disabilities who have earned this benefit by contributing to Social Security with every paycheck” and “improve the lives of millions of Americans and help our economy stabilize and recover.”

The senators also noted that many retired seniors rely wholly on those payments for income and that such a benefit had been supplemented in times of economic strife before; during the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, social security, SSI and other benefit recipients such as veterans received an extra $250.

Social Security is predicted to become insolvent by 2035, The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported. This means it would be unable to meet its full obligations and would like only be able to pay about 75% of intended recipients. Biden has made many promises on Social Security, including that he will help fund it with his increase in payroll taxes for those making over $400,000 per year.

According to the Urban Institute, this plan to help extend social security would only extend the lifespan of the program for five years. However, the Institute also found that “his proposals would lift more than 1 million people out of poverty in 2021 and cut the poverty rate for adult Social Security beneficiaries over the coming decades by more than half.”

