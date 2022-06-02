Dr. Stephanie Husen: A Tribute to the Tulsa Mass Shooting Victim

Dr. Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims killed in the Tulsa medical center mass shooting. She was remembered by former patients as a compassionate and professional doctor with an upbeat and caring personality.

Husen was one of two doctors killed in the Tulsa mass shooting on June 1, 2022, by a gunman enraged by back pain. The other doctor, Preston Phillips, was the shooter’s target, according to police. A receptionist and patient were also killed. The suspect then took his own life.

Michael Louis was named as the suspect who shot and killed four people in the mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a news conference, police named the victims as Phillips, Amanda Glenn, William Love, and Husen.

The suspect began firing “at anyone that was in his way,” said Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

A hospital official said in the news conference that the doctors died caring for others and in the line of duty.

Here’s what you need to know about Dr. Stephanie Husen:

Husen Worked in Sports Medicine

According to her St. Francis Hospital bio, Husen worked in the area of sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Husen wrote on Facebook that she worked at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, studied at OSU Center for Health Sciences and the University of Oklahoma, lived in Tulsa, and was from Ponce City, Oklahoma. She filled her page with pictures with family, friends and dogs.

According to Health Grades, “Dr. Stephanie Husen, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK and has over 22 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services medical school in 2000. She is affiliated with medical facilities Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South. Her office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.” She was 48-years-old.

Husen Was Remembered as ‘Kind, Fun’ & an ‘Amazing Upbeat Woman’

A friend wrote on Facebook, “… we choose to not believe it until confirmed. A beautiful person’s life was cut short yesterday because of a senseless act. Steph Stephanie Husen was kind, fun and knew how to plan one heck of a party weather it was for graduation or a swim party at a wedding. Fly high Steph, you will be missed!”

A woman wrote, “I was just notified that one of the Doctors that was killed yesterday in that terrible shooting in Tulsa was Dr Stephanie Husen DO. I was her nurse for a year in Guthrie before she moved to Tulsa. She saved my life.”

A man wrote on Facebook, “Not fair at all! Rest In Peace Stephanie Husen! What an amazing upbeat woman you were. My heart breaks for your family and your crew! Live life to the fullest folks with no regrets…cause stupid a-holes can take it away in an instant. Fly high beautiful Stephanie!”

Former Patients Described Husen as Empathetic & Professional, Willing to Listen to ‘Even the Smallest Concern’

Former patients left glowing reviews for Husen on Google. “Dr. Husen is knowledgeable and empathetic. Both my husband and I have utilized her expert care and she always makes me felt heard; I appreciate her straightforward delivery that’s never condescending. I highly recommend Dr. Husen–excellent health care,” wrote one.

“Dr. Husen is WONDERFUL! She always takes the time to listen, even to the smallest concern. From complicated and reoccurring ear infections to multiple broken bones, she has been there every step of the way for my family. She is very caring and we always leave feeling that we have had a very thorough visit. We never feel rushed, and our concerns and health truly seem important to her. I would highly recommend!!!” wrote another.

“Been treated by Dr. Husen several times. She was always professional but also compassionate. Sometimes an empathetic doctor is much better that one that just gets you in and out to keep schedule. Thank you Dr. Husen for your care and for caring,” declared a former patient.

Wrote another, “Dr. Husen is almost an extended piece of our family! She is kind, considerate and always takes the time for my kids. I have a son who races motorcross, so there are always injuries. She continues to be patient and understanding, time after time… with his injuries and treats us with so much respect. The relationship between a patient and a dr is critical and we are very lucky to have her as ours! She is very thorough and never misses a beat or a smile! Best dr around!”

