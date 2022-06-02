Tulsa Mass Shooting: Suspect, Four Victims Are Dead

Four victims and the suspect are dead in a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus,” Tulsa police tweeted. Initially, police wrote that four people were deceased, but they updated that estimate.

Eric Dalgleish, deputy chief of the Tulsa Police Department, said in a news conference that the shooting was limited to the second floor. He said no officers were injured.

The mass shooting occurred on June 1, 2022. The suspect has not been identified.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Died at the Scene, Police Say

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION UPDATE: See our Facebook for more info: pic.twitter.com/dla5NWukWM — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

Tulsa police wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a ma armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation.”

Police confirmed that the “shooter is dead.” They wrote, “Officers are currently going thfough every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries and potentially multiple casualties.”

Police believe the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2. The Suspect Was Armed With a Rifle & Handgun

The suspect was a Black male, estimated age 35 to 40. He had a handgun and a rifle, according to police.

Dalgleish said the active shooter call came in at 4:52 p.m. Officers arrived at the location in three minutes. They made contact with victims and the suspect at 5:01 p.m. Both weapons were fired at the scene.

The officers heard shots in the building, directing them to the second floor, according to Dalgleish.

“There is an orthopedic center, an orthopedic office, there, but I’m unaware if that occupies the whole floor, or if there are other offices on the floor,” he said. He added that this office was :at least part of the scene.”

3. Another Police Force Was Notified of a ‘Possible Bomb Inside a Residence’

The Muskogee Police Department wrote on Facebook that it was notified of a possible bomb inside a home.

They wrote:

We have been notified by Tulsa PD of a possible bomb inside a residence located at Park Place North. We are asking residence in that area to shelter in place at this time and we will be coming door to door to make contact with you.

Please avoid the Country Club area at this time as it is a very active scene and additional traffic could hinder first responders at this time. We will update when information becomes available.

KTUL-TV reported that the residence in question was at 3325 Park Place North in Muskogee.

The victims could be a combination of employees and visitors, police said, adding that they do not believe the suspect was wearing body armor.

4. The Motive Remains Unclear

Police said they aren’t sure yet whether the suspect was specifically targeted someone.

Mayor G.T. Bynum of Tulsa said in the news conference: “This has been the facility more than any other that has worked to save the lives of people in this city,” Mr. Bynum said. He praised “the broad range of first responders today who did not hesitate to respond to this act of violence.”

5. One Survivor Was Found Locked in a Closet

According to police, they went floor-to-floor and office-to-office. They found a witness, described as a potential victim, locked in a closet.

The entire active shooter situation took place over four minutes, authorities said.