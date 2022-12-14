Steven Robin: Tribute to the Slain Bay St. Louis Sgt.

Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe are the two Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, police officers who were shot and killed by a veterinarian at a Motel 6 parking lot.

The law enforcement and political communities joined together in praising the men for their sacrifice and heroism. Robin was 34-years-old. Estorffe was 23.

Bay St. Louis police wrote on Facebook:

The Bay St. Louis Police Department, as an agency in mourning, sadly reports the death of Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, both killed in the line of duty during the morning of December 14, 2022. This tragic loss is a sad day for the Bay St. Louis Community and law enforcement. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this trying time.

Bay St. Louis is a city located in Hancock County, Mississippi. The murders occurred in the early morning hours of December 14, 2022. The suspect, Amy Anderson, shot herself dead at the scene, authorities said in a news release.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Robin:

Police Held a Procession in Tribute to the Fallen Officers

Senator Roger Wicker posted video of the police procession to his Facebook page.

“Gayle and I join officers across the Gulf Coast who have come out in full force to show their support for Bay St. Louis police officers Sergeant Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe. These public servants selflessly lost their lives in the line of duty today,” he wrote.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers who keep us safe every day.”

Other videos showed police escorting Robin’s body to the funeral home.

You can read about Estorffe, 23, here. Estorffe was remembered for his patient and loving demeanor as well as his bright smile. He was described by a training officer as “absolutely a Warrior, a Great Police Officer, and an Amazing person!”

The Mayor Asked for Prayers for the Officers’ Families & the Police Department

Tributes flowed for the two officers. One came from the Bay St. Louis mayor.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, in a news release.

“We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

The Governor Declared Himself ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Officers’ Deaths

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” said Governor Tate Reeves, in the news release.

“Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They are the thin blue line.”

Estorffe & Robin Responded to a Welfare Check Call at a Motel 6

In a press release, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, wrote that, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe (23 years old) and Steven Robin (34 years old), “responded to a call for a welfare check at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, located at 1003 Highway 90.”

Upon arriving, “the two officers encountered a female subject, 43-year-old Amy Anderson, who was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female.”

The release continued:

After nearly a 30-minute interaction with Anderson, during which time a child protective services resource was called, Anderson discharged a weapon from inside the vehicle striking both officers. Officer Robin received fatal injuries at the scene and Officer Estorffe succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Anderson was a mother and veterinarian from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho