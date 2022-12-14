Amy Brogdon Anderson, Bay St. Louis Cop Shooter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Brogdon Anderson was the Mississippi veterinarian who is accused of shooting two Bay St. Louis area police officers to death at a Motel 6 parking lot in front of a child.

Bay St. Louis is a city located in Hancock County, Mississippi. The murders occurred in the early morning hours of December 14, 2022.

The murdered officers were Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin, and Officer Branden Estorffe.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say the Two Officers Responded to a Welfare Check Call at the Motel 6 & Encountered Amy Anderson, Who Was Sitting in a Parked Vehicle With a Child

In a press release, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, wrote that, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe (23 years old) and Steven Robin (34 years old), “responded to a call for a welfare check at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, located at 1003 Highway 90.”

Upon arriving, “the two officers encountered a female subject, 43-year-old Amy Anderson, who was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female.”

The release continued:

After nearly a 30-minute interaction with Anderson, during which time a child protective services resource was called, Anderson discharged a weapon from inside the vehicle striking both officers. Officer Robin received fatal injuries at the scene and Officer Estorffe succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” said Governor Tate Reeves, in the news release.

“Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They are the thin blue line.”

2. Anderson Once Said She Brought ‘New Ideas’ to the Veterinary Profession

A 2005 article in the Vicksburg Post described how Anderson, then Amy Brogdon, was a veterinarian at Vicksburg Medical Clinic, where she worked with another female veterinarian.

“Women show compassion more than males. Clients like that in a certain way,” Anderson’s co-worker, Dr. Rachel Potter, told the Post.

Anderson told the Post that she had received “nothing but respect” from the doctors at the clinic.

“They have been accepting of new ideas,” she told Vicksburg Post at that time. “It’s flattering when they ask. They want to know what’s out there since I’m fresh out of school.”

She and Potter said that the toughest part of being a female veterinarian was dealing with animals “that weigh twice as much as the doctor.”

3. Anderson, Who Grew Up in Vicksburg, Worked as an Emergency Veterinarian in Ocean Springs

According to the Sun-Herald, at the time of the police shooting, Anderson, 43, was working as a veterinarian in Ocean Springs.

In addition, Anderson had worked as a veterinarian in Vicksburg and Gulfport, the newspaper reported.

She grew up in Vicksburg, according to the Sun-Herald. On Facebook, Anderson described herself as “Emergency Veterinarian, Small animal medicine and surgery at MedVet Mobile” and “Veterinarian, Small Animal at Lakeview Animal Hospital.”

She lived in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

4. Tributes Flowed in for the Deceased Police Officers

Tributes flowed for the two officers.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, in the news release. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

5. Anderson Was a Mother Who Chronicled Her Trips With Her Family on Facebook

On December 5, in her last visible Facebook post, Anderson wrote:

“New addition to family tradition!!…Now this was a fun way to celebrate the holiday season!! 🎄🫶❤️🙏 Thanks for making us all laugh that much harder!! 🐾😅 and for dealing with the pups!! I won’t ever go without em again!!” The post shows her with four children.

Most other photos show her with three kids. Some of the photos show them on family vacations. She wrote:

The kids and I checked another big item off of our bucket list, and we had the most amazing vacation with some added education in Maui, Hawaii!! It was without a doubt the most beautiful place we’ve ever been, and we packed as much adventure, fun, hysterical laughs and memories as we could in 6 days…I wouldn’t change a single thing about this perfect lil fam of mine and am so grateful I got to share the trip of a lifetime with my favorite people in the world!!🐾❤️

Anderson studied at The University of Southern Mississippi and at Mississippi State University, according to her Facebook page.

She went to Warren Central High School.

