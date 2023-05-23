Steven Sheangshang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Sheangshang is accused of shooting Scott County, Kentucky, deputy Caleb Conley to death in a May 22, 2023, traffic stop.

One day before his death, Conley posted on social media, “DON’T FEAR DYING, FEAR NOT LIVING,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the deputy’s family.

Fayette County Detention Center records say that Sheangshang was booked into the jail on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of second-degree burglary. He was booked on May 23, 2023. He was arrested by Lexington Metro Police, according to jail records. According to WKYT, he’s also accused of murder of a police officer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Steven Sheangshang Is Accused of Shooting Deputy Caleb Conley to Death in a Traffic Stop on I-75

In a press conference, Sheriff Tony Hampton, of Scott County, said that Conley was “shot in a traffic stop” on I-75.

He said that Conley left behind a wife, small children and his parents.

WKYT reported that, according to an arrest citation, Sheangshang “fired a gun while Deputy Conley was approaching his car.”

Conley had been with the department for four years. Before that, he served in the U.S. Army for eight years. “He was an excellent asset to our staff,” Hampton said. Hampton said the deputy was shot by a “suspect who fled.” Someone called in and said a deputy had been shot, Hampton said. He added that the suspect was in custody. Hampton said he did not know why Sheangshang was stopped.

“We are deeply saddened to announce we lost a beloved member of our office today, Deputy Caleb Conley,” the Scott County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the “officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m. EST in Scott County,” the state police said in a news release. “Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley was shot on scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

2. Steven Sheangshang, a Parolee With a Lengthy Criminal History, Was Named the ‘Wanted Person of the Week’ on May 18 After Garage Thefts

On May 18, 2023, Bluegrass Crimestoppers named Sheangshang the wanted person of the week. As a result, he was “wanted on two warrants for second degree burglary” at the time of the deputy’s shooting, WDRB reported.

According to Kristen Pflum of FOX 56 News, Sheangshang, 45, was a suspect “in a crime spree targeting open garage doors.”

Detectives released a video they said showed Sheangshang “from a theft last week in the Summerfield neighborhood on Winchester Road,” Pflum wrote on Facebook. Detectives believed Sheangshang stole lawn equipment from a family’s open garage, she wrote, and he was wanted “on a second degree burglary charge, which is a felony. Lexington Police identified him using the license plate on the car he was driving.”

Sheangshang’s Facebook page says he is from Batavia, Ohio. He went to Clermont Northeastern High School, the page says.

Sheangshang also had a second Facebook page.

In 2014, he was listed on a parole eligibility list on a charge of “Receiving Stolen Property O/$300 (PFO In lieu of (1st Degree),” according to the State of Kentucky.

According to WKYT, Sheangshang had a lengthy criminal history dating back 25 years, with cases in Kentucky and Ohio that included marijuana possession, receiving stolen property, and was deemed a “persistent felony offender.” The station says he was eligible for parole in 2021 and again in 2022.

Lex18 reported that Sheangshang served nearly 14 years in prison “on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, and cases out of Ohio. During his sentence, he was released on parole but absconded, was jailed again, and then released in February of this year.” He also had Ohio cases for aggravated robbery and felonious assault, the television station reported.

3. A Person Who Knew Steven Sheangshang Wrote on Facebook, ‘I’m So Disgusted in You. Who Are You?’

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Steven Sheangshang. I just can’t wrap my mind around this. Shame on you. I’m so disgusted in you. Who are you? I’ve known you since I was a teenager. You just called me the other day. D***. Why didn’t you tell me how bad off you were? The family of the police officer you killed, as I’m writing this shaking my head and a tear rolling down my face. I don’t need to say anymore. Your day is coming.”

The Lexington Police Department wrote on Facebook, “We want to send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Caleb Conley, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scott County community. Days like today are difficult to put into words, and we are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

A man wrote on Facebook, speaking of Deputy Conley, “Never have I lost such a friend, family, brother. The pain that comes is unbearable as I think of you and how much of a family man you are, an absolute amazing dad and husband. A creator of some of the best late night snap chats even if it was at the expense of your wife. A damn good Deputy and all around great man. You’ll be forever remembered as a Hero. As for me I’ll remember you as as a friend, family, brother and one of the best dads or husband I’ve know. We have them for you man and will do what ever they need. Love you Caleb Conley and you’ll be with me until we hang out again.”

4. Deputy Caleb Conley Was Described as a ‘Devoted Family Man’ & Strong Man of Faith

“Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday May 22, 2023 while working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Conley is survived by his wife and two children,” a GoFundMe page says.

“Caleb was known throughout Central Kentucky for his professionalism in law enforcement and also for being a devoted family man. Caleb was a strong man of faith and loved his creator, his country and his friends and family,” the GoFundMe page says.

The GoFundMe page continues: “He truly lived life to the fullest and the Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund GoFundMe will benefit his wife and children and allow them to LIVE and THRIVE in the community that he laid down his life to protect. May go bless you Caleb and rest in peace, we have it from here.”

His wife, Rachel, wrote on Facebook, “So very proud of my husband today and always. Tonight he was awarded deputy of the year! He works extremely hard and puts in A LOT of hours and all his hard work is paying off. I’m proud of you and all that you continue to achieve. ❤️”

5. Steven Sheangshang Was Also Accused of Forcing His Way Into a Home & Stealing a Car & Then Shooting Another Person

WKYT reported that Sheangshang is accused of forcing his way into a home, pointing a gun at the homeowner, stealing that homeowner’s van, and driving to Lexington, the television station reported.

“Around 5:50 at Rose and Jim’s, a bar on Georgetown Road, the citation says Sheangshang shot another person and took their car,” the station reported.

Police arrested him and discovered the gun in a trash can, according to WKYT.

