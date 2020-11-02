Stimulus Checks 2: Will You Get $3,400 After the Presidential Election?

Eventually, we all gave up on the idea that Congress would pass a second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks before the presidential election. That’s transparently obvious as the election is upon us, arriving on November 3.

However, will you get a second round of stimulus checks after the presidential election?

Both sides have voiced a desire to get a second stimulus relief plan through and a second plan would likely include a second round of stimulus checks, because there’s been general agreement they’re needed. Indeed, both sides have generally agreed that the checks should mirror the amounts last time around, but with more money allotted to dependents, meaning a family of four would likely get $3,400 and an individual would get $1,200.

Of course, this is all conceptual. It would require a vote in Congress, and enough Democrats to agree with their Republican counterparts. It certainly will depend on what happens in the election, not only with the presidency but also control of Congress. If Democrats win the Senate, House, and White House, they are likely to get through their proposed $2.2 trillion package as long as they could get enough Republican support to reach 60 votes, the magic number.

If Trump wins and/or the Senate stays in GOP hands, then expect negotiations to ensue again. The problem is that both sides are pretty far apart, with the Senate only willing to support $500 billion, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In addition, McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Trump, disagree on the timeline for a package after the election.

For his part, according to CNBC, President Donald Trump said, “we will have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election.”

Here’s what you need to know:

McConnell Doesn’t Expect a Second Relief Bill Until 2020

The Senate majority leader has voiced support for a second relief bill but says he doesn’t expect it to happen until 2021.

A second COVID-19 stimulus relief plan that would give Americans a second round of direct payments, extended unemployment benefits, and more.

McConnell, the majority leader, told radio host Hugh Hewitt, according to Fox News, that he expects a second plan would occur “right at the beginning” of 2021. McConnell said the relief plan would be aimed “particularly at small businesses that are struggling, and hospitals that are now dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus, and, of course, the challenges for education, both K-12 and college,” according to Fox News.

Nancy Pelosi Says She Wants a Plan Sooner

According to Fox, Pelosi was more optimistic than McConnell on the timeline, saying, “certainly will have something [done] at the start of the new presidency.”

She added: “I want a bill for two reasons. First and foremost, the American people need help. They need real help. And, second of all, we have plenty of work to do in the Joe Biden administration,” Pelosi said.

Drew Hammill, her deputy chief of staff, wrote on Twitter, “Two weeks later, the White House still has not lived up to Secretary Mnuchin’s promise to accept Democrats’ language to crush the virus, and we still are waiting for meaningful responses in the areas the Speaker outlined.”

