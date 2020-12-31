Stimulus Checks 2: Mnuchin Says $600 & $1,200 Paper Checks have Started Going Out

The federal government has already started sending out the second $600 COVID-19 stimulus checks (and $1,200 for married couples). When can you expect your $600 or $1,200 check to arrive? Is there still any chance you could get $2,000 instead?

On December 29, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted, “@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve

for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week.” Direct deposit payments started going out December 29, and paper checks the day after.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said in a press release. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

As for the $2,000, the president and House Democrats support the higher amount. But CNN reported that there’s no sign, as of December 30, that a bill for the higher amount will come to a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate, where some conservative senators are concerned about spending and deficits. On December 30, Trump continued to push the Senate for $2,000 checks, tweeting, “2000 ASAP!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter, “The House and the President are in agreement: we must deliver $2,000 checks to American families struggling this Holiday Season. The House just passed the #CASHAct — it’s time for the Senate to do the same.”

Paper Checks Went Out on December 30

In a press release, Mnuchin says the government has started sending out paper checks. Direct deposit started on December 29, and paper checks on December 30.

“Today (December 29), the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021,” the release says.

“The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Who Qualifies for a Check?

According to Mnuchin’s press release, “Eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.”

The release added: “This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for eligible individuals. If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an increased amount, Economic Impact Payments that have been issued will be topped up as quickly as possible.”

How can you check on your payment?

“Later this week, you may check the status of your payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment,” wrote Mnuchin. Here’s a direct link.

