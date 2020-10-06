Stimulus Package 2: Trump ‘Focused on a Good Deal,’ Graham Says

As Congressional legislators scramble to pass another stimulus package before the upcoming election, President Donald Trump is “focused” on getting the deal done, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, according to Senator Lindsey Graham.

On Monday, the president spoke with the senator from his hospital suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, Graham expressed on Twitter. The two discussed stimulus talks and the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, Graham indicated, writing:

“Just spoke with President @realDonaldTrump and he sounds terrific — very engaged and ready to get back to work!” he wrote on Twitter. Graham added that Trump is “also very excited about Judge Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court and focused on a good deal to help stimulate the economy.”

I very much appreciate all the medical personnel who are taking care of our President and all Americans battling COVID. Finally, it appears drug therapies are making a real difference regarding COVID outcomes. Better days ahead. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2020

Trump has been receiving medical care at the military hospital since last Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus the day before.

Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and expects to begin holding hearings for Barrett next week.

While Many Were Concerned Over Trump’s Diagnosis & how it Could Impact Stimulus Talks, he has Been Vocal From the Hospital About Passing Something ASAP

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Talks for a second stimulus package on Capitol Hill appeared to have been making strides last week for the first time in months, but Trump’s recent positive coronavirus diagnosis left many wondering what that could mean moving forward.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently expressed their enthusiasm for finding a solution, followed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on October 2, The New York Times reported.

“I’m trying to figure out here whether I should predict another bill quickly or not,” said McConnell at a Kentucky event, according to NYT. “But the talks have speeded up in the last couple of days. I think we’re closer to getting an outcome.”

News of Trump’s positive results on October 1 left many wondering how it could potentially implicate the proceedings moving forward. The president announced via Twitter that he and Melania would be quarantining together, but did not indicate for how long.

On October 3, Trump urged from the Walter Reed medical center — where he is seeking medical treatment, including doses of the steroid drug, Dexamethasone — legislators to ‘get it done’ in reference to passing another package, tweeting:

“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!”

Later that night, Trump said in a video that he is feeling “much better” and should “be back soon,” despite earlier conflicting and concerning reports from aides and doctors, according to The Washington Post.

