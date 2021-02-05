CDC’s Official List of Stores & Pharmacies Giving COVID-19 Vaccines

The CDC has released a list of retail stores and pharmacies that are going to be distributing COVID-19 vaccines, making the process of obtaining a vaccine much easier for the general public. These locations will still have to follow their state’s guidelines for prioritization and who is eligible to receive a vaccine.

The CDC’s List of Retail Stores

Here is the CDC’s list. Please note that being on this list does not mean that a retail location has vaccines now. You will need to visit the retail store’s website for more details on how to sign up, and whether the retail store near you is offering vaccines. These are in alphabetical order except for some locations that are grouped under their parent company.

Acme

Albertsons

Amigos (part of Albertsons)

Brookshire’s Pharmacy

Carrs

City Market (part of the Kroger Co.)

Coops

Costco

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Dillons

Duane Reade

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Fry’s

GeriMed (long-term care and retail pharmacies)

Giant Eagle

Giant Food & The Giant Company

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider

Haggen

Hannaford Bros Co.

Harris Teeter

Health Mart Pharmacies

HEB

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Innovatix (long-term care pharmacies)

King Soopers

Kroger

LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Long’s

Lucky’s (part of Albertsons)

Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)

Mariano’s

Market Street

Meijer Inc.

Metro Market

Osco & Jewel-Osco

Pavilions

Pak n Save

Pick-n-Save

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Ralphs

Randalls

Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)

Rite Aid Corp.

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Sav-On

Shaw’s

Smiths

Southeastern Grocers

Star Market

Stop & Shop

Tom Thumb

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

United (part of Albertsons)

Vons

Walgreens

Walmart, Inc.

More Details About Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, the list above is for retail pharmacies participating in the federal program and may not include state program partners. The exact stores participating can vary by county to county or state to state. The stores in the list above may begin participating in the program on February 8.

For CVS, for example, you’ll have to sign up at the retail store’s webpage in order to have an appointment, and you’ll need to qualify for your state’s prioritization category. Not all CVS locations will be providing COVID-19 vaccines. The ones that are will begin providing vaccines on February 11.

In contrast, HEB — which is also listed in the CDC’s list — currently notes that it is only providing vaccinations for eligible customers who are healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, ages 65+, or ages 18+ with chronic conditions. Even if you qualify, many locations may note that no spots are available due to limited supply.

