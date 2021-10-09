Tamar Herman: Seth Boyden Teacher Accused of Forcibly Removing Student’s Hijab

Tamar Herman is a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood, New Jersey who was accused on social media of forcibly removing a 7-year-old girl’s hijab in front of her class. Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad identified the teacher in an Instagram post. The school district has not confirmed the identity of the teacher.

Cassandra Wyatt, the mother of 2nd grader Sumayyah Wyatt, told ABC 7 New York that the girl no longer wants to wear her headscarf to school.

The School District of South Orange & Maplewood issued a statement Friday, October 8, 2021, saying they are investigating the allegations and following their existing policy.

“We remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our schools including providing anti-bias and anti-racism training for all educators in the district on a regular basis,” the statement said in part. “We put the words into action as exemplified by our adoption of an intentional integration plan, creation of an Assistant Superintendent position focused on Access & Equity and engagement with outside equity experts.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cassandra Wyatt Said the Teacher Should Apologize & Others Called for the Teacher to be Fired

Mother of student whose hijab was allegedly removed by a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood speaks out. https://t.co/OjM0Ih4RKa — The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) October 8, 2021

An attorney for the Wyatt family told ABC 7 New York that the girl wears her hijab to school every day, but said that on October 6, 2021, the teacher forcibly removed it.

“Ultimately, the teacher succeeds in pulling the hijab off her head, followed by a bizarre statement which is, ‘Your hair is beautiful,'” the attorney told the news station. “It is incredibly disturbing. It is very, very, symbolic of disregard of her religion and certainly something that has affected my clients overall.”

Cassandra Wyatt told the news outlet that she wants the teacher to face consequences.

“She had to know that was a hijab,” she told ABC 7. “She has to pay for that. I’d love for her to apologize to my daughter, and then my daughter would feel better.”

Organizations and members of the public are calling for the teacher to be fired. The New Jersey office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wrote on Twitter to “call for the immediate firing” of the teacher.

CAIR NJ’s Twitter thread said:

Muslim students already deal with bullying from peers, it’s unthinkable that a teacher would add to their distress. Islamophobia in our public schools must be addressed in NJ. Classrooms are a place for students to feel safe and welcome, not fear practicing their faith. Forcefully stripping off the religious headscarf of a Muslim girl is not only exceptionally disrespectful behavior, but also a humiliating and traumatic experience. We call for the immediate firing of the Maplewood teacher who pulled off the headscarf of a young Muslim student. Anything less is an insult to the students and parents of Maplewood, NJ.

2. Muhammad, an Olympic Fencer, Drew a Public Spotlight to the Allegations With an Instagram Post

Muhammad posted about the allegations on Instagram October 7, 2021, naming the teacher as Tamar Herman and describing the teacher’s alleged actions as abuse.

Muhammad wrote:

Yesterday, Tamar Herman, a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary in Maplewood, NJ forcibly removed the hijab of a second grade student. The young student resisted, by trying to hold onto her hijab, but the teacher pulled the hijab off, exposing her hair to the class. Herman told the student that her hair was beautiful and she did not have to wear hijab to school anymore. Imagine being a child and stripped of your clothing in front of your classmates. Imagine the humiliation and trauma this experience has caused her. This is abuse. Schools should be a haven for all of our kids to feel safe, welcome and protected— no matter their faith. We cannot move toward a post-racial America until we weed out the racism and bigotry that still exist in all layers of our society. By protecting Muslim girls who wear hijab, we are protecting the rights of all of us to have a choice in the way we dress.

The school district issued a statement saying they were made aware of the allegations through social media. The statement said the school district “takes matters of discrimination extremely seriously.” However, they said social media is not the place to draw investigative conclusions.

“Social Media is not a reliable forum for due process and the staff member(s) involved are entitled to due process before any action is taken,” the statement said. “We must abide by our legal obligations to keep personnel and student matters confidential. We will utilize the existing District due process mechanisms to ensure fair and just outcomes based upon the results of our investigation. Any decision or outcome related to this will be reserved for after the completion of the investigation.”

3. Wyatt Said Her Daughter Had Viewed Her Hijab as Her Protection

A Maplewood, NJ teacher is accused of pulling off a second-grader’s hijab. The girl’s mom, Cassandra Wyatt, says now her daughter doesn’t want to wear her head scarf or go to school. The head of @CAIRNJ says the teacher should be fired. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/XiykB9FOMA — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) October 8, 2021

Wyatt told WABC-TV that the alleged incident has prompted difficult conversations with her 2nd-grade daughter. Sumayyah Wyatt told her mother she no longer wanted to wear her head covering, Cassandra Wyatt told the news outlet.

“I have to go introduce her to a different world that I’ve been trying to protect her from,” Wyatt told the news station.

Wyatt said in the interview she had taught her daughter that her head covering is her protection.

“Now she’s asked me, ‘Well, if this is my protection, my teacher took this off of my head.’ So how can you explain to your child?” she said.

4. Herman Is Friends With Muhammad, Said Her Ex-Husband, Who Came to Her Defense

Muslim Girl’s #Hijab Ripped Off By #NewJersey Teacher 7-year-old #Muslim girl, Sumayyah, is traumatised after her teacher ripped off her Hijab in front of the class at Seth Boyden Elementary School. She’s now afraid to wear the Hijab!#Islamophobia #America pic.twitter.com/3LuHgx2yM9 — DOAM (@doamuslims) October 9, 2021

The ex-husband of the teacher, Leonard Herman, came to her defense in an interview with NBC News.

“It’s not true, I know my ex-wife. I know she would never do something like that,” Herman told NBC News.

Herman said his ex-wife is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, and said she and Muhammad are friends who work out at the gym together.

“I don’t know why she’s doing this,” he said of Muhammad in the NBC News interview.

5. Herman Was Placed on Leave, Her Attorney Said, & Believes His Client Will Be Cleared of Wrongdoing

The girl's mother and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad made the allegations about a Seth Boyden Elementary teacher in social media posts, saying that the teacher told the young girl that her hair was beautiful and she did not have to wear hijab to school. https://t.co/nJYWnunFBJ — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) October 8, 2021

Ronald Ricci, Herman’s attorney, told NBC News that he is confident his client will be cleared of any wrongdoing once a full investigation takes place.

“The versions depicted on social media are 100-percent untrue,” Ricci told NBC News. “We’re confident that after a full, fair investigation that it’ll be found that Ms. Herman committed no wrong doing.”

Ricci told NBC News Herman was placed on leave.

“It’s a normal course of action for any teacher in New Jersey that’s tenured, with any type of allegation, that the appropriate route is for administrative leave with pay,” Ricci told NBC News.

READ NEXT: LOOK: Michigan Teacher Cuts Girl’s Hair, Father Says

