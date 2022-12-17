Taylor Lorenz Suspended From Twitter by Elon Musk

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz has been suspended from Twitter.

The suspension occurred on December 17, 2022. Lorenz tweets at @TaylorLorenz.

Her page read, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Earlier in the day Musk lifted the suspensions against other journalists on Twitter, tweeting, “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.” He has not yet explained why he banned Lorenz’s account.

People on Twitter Began Sharing Screenshots of Lorenz’s Suspended Page

Lorenz has her share of critics on the right, and, as a result, memes and jokes flew on Twitter after her suspension.

On December 15, 2022, Ariadna Jacob wrote on Twitter, copying Musk:

I’m not famous and I wasn’t a public figure either when Taylor Lorenz asked for my address, said it wasn’t for publication and then proceeded to dox me in the NYT with the address she had assured me she wasn’t going to publish. The article was shared many x on Twitter. @elonmusk

Jacob is a TikTok agent who has sued the New York Times, alleging that a Lorenz story damaged her business, according to The New York Post. It’s not clear whether her allegations played any role in Lorenz’s suspension, though.

Lorenz Is a Columnist Who Covers ‘Technology & Online Culture’

Lorenz is a technology reporter for The Washington Post. “Taylor Lorenz is a columnist at The Washington Post covering technology and online culture. Before joining The Post, she was a technology reporter for the New York Times’ business section. She was also previously a technology reporter at the Atlantic and the Daily Beast,” the Post biography for her reads.

“She was a 2019 Knight Visiting Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, where her research focused on Instagram and news consumption. She is also a former affiliate at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. Lorenz also serves on the board of the Alliance for Technology, Learning and Society (ATLAS) Institute at the University of Colorado at Boulder.”