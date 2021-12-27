Fans Suspect Cory Wharton’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant Again

Some “Teen Mom OG” fans suspected Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, was pregnant again after Wharton posted and deleted a Christmas photo to Instagram that appeared to show the mother-of-one with a burgeoning baby bump. The picture was a behind-the-scenes shot from their holiday shoot.

The photo showed Wharton, 30, who was wearing all-black and wrapped in Christmas lights, standing next to 4-year-old Ryder — the daughter he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd, 28. Selfridge, 27, also wore a black dress and held their 1-year-old daughter, Mila.

The longtime couple met during their stint on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” in 2017.

“Cory posted & deleted this…Taylor with a bump?!” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

“I see a bump,” a second person confirmed.

Though there were some fans who claimed Selfridge was pregnant because of the apparent baby “bump” they spotted, plenty of social media users said having a stomach doesn’t automatically mean a woman is pregnant.

“She’s sticking her hips/stomach out to help hold her toddler. Not every unflat stomach is pregnancy,” said one person.

“She probably just has a little belly, and felt insecure about so she had Cory delete it,” another fan wrote.

“I wonder how many people think I’m pregnant when they catch me not sucking my stomach in 💀,” read another popular comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wharton Wants More Children

After Wharton and Selfridge welcomed Mila in April 2020, the former “Challenge” star told The Sun he would like to have more children in the future.

“Bring them on! Taylor, you ready? Let’s go! I need a boy,” he told the publication. “I definitely want a boy.”

But it might not happen any time soon.

“We definitely want to wait and watch the girls grow up,” Wharton told The Sun. “Maybe in three to five years. The next one will be better if we can plan it. At the end of the day, I’m happy God blessed me with two healthy daughters. I’m lucky to have them.”

Wharton Quit ‘The Challenge’

After doing nine seasons with “The Challenge” — and making it to the finals four times — Wharton announced in November 2021 he would be leaving the competition series to focus on his family.

Wharton decided to take a break after Ryder said it would be her “wish” if he didn’t return to “The Challenge.”

“If my little 4-year-old is sitting there telling me daddy I don’t want you to go and my other 1-year-old could barely even recognize me when I came home from ‘Double Agents’ that’s a sign,” he said. “I’m very thankful for everything ‘The Challenge’ has given me & all the memories. Right now it’s time for me to create those memories with my family and my daughters.”

But it’s just goodbye for now.

“I just want to say thank y’all seriously I feel loved 🥰 !!!” Wharton wrote. “Please believe WHEN I do come back I’m coming to WIN IT ALL!!!”

