WATCH: Temple, Texas, Woman Threw Soup, Viral Video Shows

A woman in Temple, Texas, threw soup in the face of an employee at a Mexican restaurant called Sol De Jalisco, according to a viral video.

The woman is now facing possible criminal charges, according to Kcentv.com. The woman has not been identified.

You can watch the video, which has gone viral, below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woman Threw the Soup in the Face of the Cashier While Paying Her Bill





Play



CAUGHT ON CAM | Angry customer seen throwing soup at employee's face at Temple, Texas restaurant Temple police said criminal charges were pending against a woman who threw soup in the face of an employee at a Sol De Jalisco in Temple. Video shows the entire incident that quickly went viral on social media. It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the restaurant at 4201 S. General Bruce… 2021-11-09T21:19:26Z

The video shows the woman speaking with the cashier at the cash register. She then takes the lid off the soup, words are exchanged, and she throws the soup in the cashier’s face before storming out of the restaurant.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021, according to Kcentv.com, which says criminal charges are pending.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Temple Police Deputy Chief Allen Teston said to the television station. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.” The woman was banned from the restaurant, the TV station reported.

The Employee Said in a TikTok Video That She Felt Like She Had Been Pepper Sprayed

The waitress gave her side of the story in a TikTok video. Her name is Jannelle Broland,

She said the woman called first, “saying her soup was so hot that it had melted the plastic lid in the soup. I was offering her refunds, trying to get her an alternate meal. She did not want to hear it at all. All she wanted to do was yell and cuss.”

The waitress claims the woman said, “Oh no honey you haven’t heard attitude yet and I will talk to you any f****** way I want.”

The waitress hung up the phone. The woman called back and called the waitress a b**** and demanded to speak to the manager, the employee says. She put her on hold for about 60 seconds and told her she needed a moment.

At that point, the woman showed up at the restaurant with the soup.

“She had come to the restaurant; she still continued to curse and scream at me and tell me she was not being rude to me until I was rude to her. I was definitely not rude to her on the phone. She never once accepted or asked for a refund or free food. She did not care. All she wanted to do was complain,” the employee says.

“I said if you do not leave or calm down I will call the police; she said I don’t give a f***. I said ma’am I can still help you. That is when she made the split decision to grab the hot menudo and throw it in my face. The spices from our soup definitely affected me more than anything. I felt like I had been pepper sprayed.”

She says she called the police.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend