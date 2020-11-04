Live Texas Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

Who will win Texas: President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden? This historically Republican state is closer to being split than normal for the typically red state. Trump has history on his side, but Biden has been giving Trump a run for his money in the polls. Will voting fall in Trump’s favor again like it did in 2016? Follow right here for live Texas election results and a results map.

The latest poll in Texas, released by SurveyMonkey October 20-November 1, showed Trump with a lead of 51% to Biden’s 47%, according to 538. A similar poll in Texas, also from SurveyMonkey, gave Biden 50% to Trump’s 48%. A Morning Consult poll for October 23-31 tied the two candidates at 48%. Before that, a Data for Progress poll from October 27 to November 1 gave Biden the lead 49% to 48%. But an Emerson College poll for October 29-31 gave Trump the lead 50% to 49%. Any way you look at it, the two candidates are very close in the state of Texas.

In 2016, Trump led Clinton by a 9% margin in Texas. But the polls predict a much closer race between Trump and Biden in 2020.

Follow the 2020 presidential election results for tonight in the sections below, courtesy of Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ below:

See the Most Recent Presidential Election Results from Texas & the Map of Votes Across the State Here

The results in the presidential race for Texas can be viewed in the Decision Desk widget below. This map will update in real-time. On the ballot are Trump, Biden, Jo Jorgensen, and Howie Hawkins.

The presidential race in Texas will likely be much closer than normal for the state. As of October 30, more than 8 million Texans had already cast early votes, Texas Tribune reported. In El Paso, the polls close at 8 p.m. Central and everywhere else in the state, polls close at 7 p.m. Central. So that is when you can start expecting to see results in the maps and charts above.

Texas results likely won’t be extended for days like you may see in other states due to mail-in voting deadlines. Counties in Texas could process votes before Election Day, and mail-in voting wasn’t expanded here. Texas Tribune reported that a winner in Texas was declared in 2016 just after 8 p.m. Central. When Cruz and O’Rourke had a closer Senate race, the results were declared by 9:30 p.m. Central. So this will likely happen in Texas, but it’s not guaranteed.

If the race is too close, then voters may need to wait for results until absentee ballots are counted, which could be postmarked as late as 7 p.m. today and received by 5 p.m. tomorrow, Texas Tribune reported. Overseas military ballots have until November 9 to arrive.

Follow the 2020 Presidential Race Results from Across the Country & the Updated Electoral College Map Below

You can see the results in all of the states in the map below, which also shows the electoral totals for each candidate.

Decision Desk HQ is also tracking the race the 270 electoral college votes, which are what Trump or Biden need to secure the election. You can see those results below.

In Texas, 38 electoral votes are up for grabs. Although the state is leaning toward Trump in the polls, the race is very close. Neither candidate visited the state in the last days just before the election.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates