TikTok Amazon Delivery Van Video Shows Woman Stepping Out in a Black Dress

A TikTok Amazon delivery van video has gone viral due to a surprise twist. The video shows a woman in a black dress climbing out of the back of the vehicle as the driver appears to hold the door open for her.

The jokes wrote themselves, “Package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you,” quipped one person on TikTok.

The video, which has been viewed on TikTok more than 10 million times, was shared by @patrickhook01. The name of the Amazon delivery van driver has not been released, nor has his relationship, if any, to the woman in the black dress. The Amazon Prime driver appears in the back of the van in the video.

The viral TikTok sparked a round of jokes on TikTok, with some people commenting that this is probably why their Amazon packages are always late.

Heavy has reached out to Amazon public relations for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Woman Leave the Van & Calmly Walk Down the Street

The user @patrickhook01 captioned the viral video, “Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks.” The video is filmed from above. It was shared by the TIkTok user on October 24, 2021.

The woman in the black dress climbs out of the back of the van, which says Amazon Prime on it, and walks calmly down the street. She appears to have a cell phone jammed down the front of her black dress. Her name is not clear. It’s not clear exactly what was happening inside the van.

A woman claimed to know the woman in it, but it’s not clear if that was accurate. She wrote, “Lol! That’s my older sister. We know she’s a freak. I showed her this video and she freaked out lol, she deserves it though.” That user claimed they grew up in Ohio but her sister moved to Florida, where the video was filmed. Heavy has reached out to the woman to see if her sister wants to comment.

People Made Jokes on TikTok

People quickly filled up Patrick Hook’s comment thread with jokes and other comments. Here are some of them:

“She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes.”

“So Amazon drivers are the new milk men.”

“He was just showing her his package.”

“You can’t get away with anything in this century with all the technology lmao. Dude is definitely getting questioned or getting fired.”

“He didn’t wash his hands and he about to touch all them packages lol. Yall be safe.”

“She must be a PRIME member.”

“Amazon: ‘your package is 1 stop away.’ Hour later: ‘your stop is still 1 stop away.’”

“And his wife or girlfriend thinkin he’s at work actually working!”

“THIS IS WHY MY NEW PHONE CASE IS LATE. HURRY UP.”

“So this is why my packages always end up being late.”

“WHAT IN THE AMAZON PRIME IS GOING ON HERE.”

“What a gentleman he walked her to the door.”

“I thought Amazon weren’t supposed to leave packages on the street.”

“Does this service ome with the Amazon Prime subscription. Asking for a friend.”

“My boxes better not be squished!”

