Country Star Toby Keith’s last Instagram post was almost a prediction.

Keith, 62, died of stomach cancer on the evening of February 5.

His last Instagram post, posted the day of his death, read, “And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all. Back to it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Toby Keith’s Last Instagram Post Showed Him in Concert, Holding a Guitar Up to the Audience

The post was a video of Keith in concert. It shows him from behind, holding his guitar up in the air. It was shared on February 5.

According to Country Living, the video shows “his most recent concert in December 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.” It would end up being his last.

“I couldn’t imagine being in that crowd and waking up the next day realizing you just saw him for the last time…devastating,” a fan wrote in the comment thread on the post, which has more than 300,000 likes.

“The people watching this had no idea how lucky they were to be there… 😢” wrote another.

Toby Keith’s Family Says He ‘Passed Peacefully,’ While ‘Surrounded by His Family’

After the concert post, came a final Instagram post announcing Keith’s death.

Keith’s death was also announced on his X page where a statement read, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Several days before his death, Keith’s Instagram page shared a video of him, with the caption, “Toby’s been a songwriter since he was just a teenager. Hear about the first of over 5,000 songs in his catalog!”

“First song I ever wrote, I was 14 or 15 years old,” he said in that video. “It was called if you’re handing out a heartache. And it wasn’t bad. It was structured right. But it wasn’t very good either. But the people around here when I played it were like, ‘Wow that’s a great song.’ It’s just a song.”

He said that was “5,000 songs ago.”

Another video posted on January 28 read, “It was a special moment when Toby played his latest hit #DontLetTheOldManIn on stage in Las Vegas last month!”

Other recent Instagram posts include Keith’s advice for songwriters and a photo of him with the caption, “This is your weekend reminder to not let that old man in.”

On January 7, he wrote, “10 years ago today, the @tkfoundation1’s OK Kids Korral opened its doors to children battling cancer and their families, providing them a cost-free home during treatment. Please consider a donation to the foundation.”

In another recent video, he gave the back story for “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.”

He said he was still trying to finish his first album and he went on a pheasant hunting trip to Kansas. When he got there, the town was the stage for the old “Gunsmoke” series. So they were in a historical Old West town. He said “Gunsmoke” was on his mind, and a friend of his got up and tried to dance with a “cowgirl.” She turned him down. “John, you should have been a cowboy,” a friend laughed at him, so Keith said he decided to “write that.” He wrote the song in 20 minutes outside a hotel.

