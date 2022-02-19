Today’s Wordle Word Answer for Game 245 Stumps Many

What is the answer for today’s Wordle word for game 245, which dropped on February 19, 2022? Keep reading if you want the solution. If you want to keep trying on your own, stop reading!

The answer stumped a lot of people on Twitter. In fact, people have been up in arms over Wordle answers ever since the New York Times took over the game. People think some answers have too many possibilities. In the case of Wordle word answer 245, some people just had never heard of the word before. In fact, this user declared it a “rotten” day after failing to get today’s answer at all.

When you guess a letter that isn’t in the word, the Wordle game takes it off your board, which helps.

The new Wordle game drops at midnight in each time zone; thus, some people play it before others have a chance to do so. It’s also available in England, as well as the United States.

You get six tries to solve the Wordle. To give you a hint, some people were pretty furious about the use of double letters in game 245. Some people forget that some Wordle answers do have a double consonant.

Wordle is an online, free word game that has blown up on social media and online. It’s addicted a lot of people online and become a 2022 game craze.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Answer to Wordle Word 245 Is: Swill

WORDLE SPOILERS BELOW Besties I can’t believe I used the word “shill” and went straight to “swill” and not “spill”. I’m so smart. #Wordle245 pic.twitter.com/ltNYUwVSZF — Akila (@AkilaWhite) February 19, 2022

The answer to Wordle game 245 is swill.

What does swill mean? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it means, to “drink great drafts of : guzzle.” As in, people SWILL beer.

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

If You Get a Letter Right, the Square Turns Green

Green and yellow color coding gives you hints about how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter’s square turns green it means that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the tile doesn’t turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, the website says.

To start, just put any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color doing, and enter another one. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of tries.

If you pick a word that isn’t a word, it will say it’s not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B in a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s right, you can still put the letter B in another tile in your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word, and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to best other people by guessing the wordle accurately in the fewest tries.

A Man Named Josh Wardle Created the Game for a Friend

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

