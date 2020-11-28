Tony Hsieh Dead: Zappos Co-Founder Dies at 46

Tony Hsieh, former CEO of retail giant Zappos and DTP founder, has died at the age of 46, according to local media.

DTP Companies, formerly known as the Downtown Project, released a statement on November 27 confirming Hsieh’s death, according to 8NewsNow Las Vegas. The entrepreneur passed surrounded by his family in Connecticut, the organization said to the station in a separate statement.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life,” DTP Companies expressed, according to the statement obtained by 8NewsNow Las Vegas.

“On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.”

Hsieh founded DTP in 2012, which injected $350 million into real estate, entertainment and tech startups around Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, 8NewsNow Las Vegas said.

His death comes just three months after he announced his retirement as CEO from Zappos, an online shoe and clothing retailer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the station continued. Hsieh co-founded the retailer in 1999, 8NewsNow Las Vegas said.

No other details surrounding his death have been released.

