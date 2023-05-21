Tracy Vanderhulst: Yucaipa Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Tracy Vanderhulst is a math teacher and “teacher of the year” recipient for Yucaipa schools who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old high school student.

“On Thursday, May 18, 2023, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail and the Yucaipa Station investigated allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor by a teacher at Yucaipa High School,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Detectives identified Yucaipa High School teacher, Tracy Vanderhulst, as the suspect,” the release says. Yucaipa is located in California near San Bernardino.

Tracy Vanderhulst Was Booked Into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, Sheriff’s Officials Say

According to the sheriff’s news release, “at the conclusion of the investigation, Vanderhulst was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 261.5(c) in lieu of $30,000 bail. Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed.”

DATE/TIME: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m. INCIDENT: PC 261.5 – Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor LOCATION: City of Yucaipa VICTIM: Confidential 16-year-old Male, Yucaipa High School Student SUSPECT: Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Vanderhulst’s booking photograph. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Tracy Vanderhulst Was Once Named ‘Teacher of the Year’ in California & Described as a ‘Kind & Innovative Teacher’

California teacher from Yucaipa High School, Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, has been arrested on allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a student

Yucaipa High School wrote in a 2013 Facebook post that it was welcoming Vanderhulst to the school as a math teacher.

In 2017, the News Mirror reported that Vanderhulst was named a teacher of the year.

“Tracy Vanderhulst is Yucaipa High School’s Teacher of the Year as she epitomizes the educator so many desire to be- she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes,” Sherri Black, Assistant Su­perintendent of Human Re­sources, said at that time, according to News Mirror.

Tracy Vanderhulst, Who Is Married to Husband Justin Vanderhulst, Appeared in a School Video in the Classroom

In The Classroom – Tracy Vanderhulst 2016-03-08T20:14:02Z

Vanderhulst is shown in the classroom in a YouTube video posted by the high school. She said in the video that she taught math two honors with mostly 9th graders.

According to Daily Mail, Vanderhulst is married to husband Justin Vanderhulst, and they have two children together.

Daily Mail reported that the school once tweeted about Vanderhulst that she “offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students,” but the tweet has now been deleted. No obvious social media accounts for Vanderhulst were located. Property records show the couple owns a house in Yucaipa worth almost $500,000.

