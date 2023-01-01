Trevor Bickford, Times Square Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Trevor Bickford is a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, who is accused of a knife attack on police near Times Square in New York City, according to NBC New York reporter Jonathan Dienst.

“Knife Attack on Cops Near Times Square Investigated as Possible Terror Incident – Sources say suspect is 19 year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine,” Dienst tweeted in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023.

Three officers were injured, Mayor Eric Adams said in an early morning press conference on January 1, 2023.

1. Bickford Is Accused of Striking the Officers in the Head With a Machete, Reports Say

According to Mayor Eric Adams, who spoke at the press conference, the man who attacked the police officers was carrying a machete.

The officers were on a detail protecting Times Square during New Year’s Eve festivities, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the news conference.

Police are looking into whether it is a “possible targeted attack,” according to NBC New York.

2. Bickford, Who Was Shot at the Scene, Is an ‘Old Soul,’ His Mother Wrote on Facebook

Adams said three officers were attacked but all “are going home.”

“Three officers were attacked today. They were doing their jobs,” Adams said in the news conference.

The mayor said that a preliminary review of the body cam video showed how “well these officers executed the plan that was put into place” to protect New Year’s revelers.

He confirmed that the attack took place outside the security area, adding that “thousands of officers” were in the area to ensure people were safe on New Year’s.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the news conference that one officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder. She said the man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated with his injuries.

Police did not name Bickford in their news conference.

Bickford’s mother filled her Facebook page with pictures of Bickford. The page says that she is an “Independent Certified Optavia Health Coach.” Many of her Facebook posts deal with weight loss stories.

In a Facebook post on July 28, 2022, his mother called Bickford an “old soul” who amazes her “every day with all that you enjoy to explore and do. I love that you have no fear of trying new things.” She declared in the Facebook post that she was “beyond proud of the man you are becoming.”

3. Bickford’s Father Died Young; One of the Officers Had Just Graduated From the Police Academy

The mayor said in the press conference that one of the officers who was attacked had just graduated from the police academy.

“We are really pleased by the response, and how our officers handled this situation,” the mayor said.

Sewell said one injured officer is an 8-year veteran of the force, and he suffered a laceration to the head. The officer who graduated from the police academy on December 30, 2022, has a skull fracture and a large laceration, Sewell said.

Bickford’s father’s obituary indicates that the man, Thomas Kimo Bickford, died unexpectedly at the age of 41, the obituary says.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Bickford’s father was born in New Hampshire, and he lived in Wells, Maine almost all of his life. He was married to Audra D’Antilio in 2001. Trevor Bickford was listed in the obituary as one of three sons, according to the obituary.