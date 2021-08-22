Trump’s Alabama Rally Attendance: See Crowd Size Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday night, August 21, 2021. Read on to learn more about how many people attended Trump’s Alabama rally and what happened.

Tens of Thousands Were Estimated to be Attending the ‘Save America’ Rally

Trump’s rally took place in Cullman, Alabama, at York Family Farms. The event was part of the Alabama Republican Party’s summer meeting, Alabama News Network reported, and was co-hosted by the Alabama Republican Party. AL.com reported that this was the first time Trump spoke in Alabama in years. Congressman Mo Brooks spoke before Trump, as did Mike Lindell.

Amanda Head, managing editor of The Hollywood Conservative, shared this crowd photo on Twitter:

People as far as the eye can see. My home state did not disappoint.❤️🇺🇸#TrumpRally #ALTrumpRally @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/MO20x5xbTG — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) August 22, 2021

According to Al.com, an attendance of about 40,000 people was expected. Last weekend, a Rock the South event was hosted in the same location and 30,000 attended each night. CBS 42 confirmed the same attendance expectation. The Hill reported that John Wahl, the local party chair, expected a crowd of 20,000.

DeAndria Turner of WAFF 48 shared this crowd photo as Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth spoke:

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth: “America is the greatest nation in the world, Alabama is the greatest state in the country, Donald Trump will go down as the greatest President in the United States of America, and I’m d*mn sure proud to be your Lt. Governor,” pic.twitter.com/g4QeqxnFkt — DeAndria Turner WAFF 48 (@deandria_turner) August 22, 2021

Mike Cason of AL.com said many people showed up early for the rally.

Many Donald Trump supporters arriving early for tonight’s speech in Cullman. Lots of souvenir tents and Trump flags. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/PSHhFv5mhw — Mike Cason (@MikeCasonAL) August 21, 2021

Turner said some showed up very early in the morning to stand in line.

The line to get in is still wrapped around. People have been camping out since the wee hours of the morning to hear former President Trump speak at 7 p.m. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/pSGK3gqZgG — DeAndria Turner WAFF 48 (@deandria_turner) August 21, 2021

RSBN shared this video of people waiting in line for the rally.

We have 5 hours left until President Trump arrives! We knew Alabama would show up! #TrumpRally #Cullman pic.twitter.com/DhC0VjIxiu — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 21, 2021

Here’s another photo shared on Twitter.

Just wow! Look at the size of this crowd for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/aYjk2VUnJn — .Funkytown™ 8.0 (@Funky8_0) August 22, 2021

It was a rainy day during the rally, but many people still stuck it out. At one point, the crowd was told they could return to their cars when it was raining in the afternoon, and be readmitted, AL.com shared. This next video below from Grace Saldana, a right-wing reporter for RSB Network, shows the crowd when Trump arrived to speak.

President Trump has arrived! 🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HC4VCFIBNS — Grace Saldana (@gracesaldanaa) August 22, 2021

Here’s another crowd size video:

MASSIVE crowd ready for Trump here in Alabama! pic.twitter.com/Co0aHRadOk — Grace Saldana (@gracesaldanaa) August 22, 2021

Matt Kroschel of WAAYTV shared this next video showing the crowd just 15 minutes before Trump was set to begin speaking.

15 minutes until the former President is expected to take the stage and here’s the view of the crowds gathered in #Cullman #Alabama from my vantage point. #TrumpRallyAlabama @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/VFq3qdObJa — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) August 21, 2021

During his speech, Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and called him a “radical masker.” He also criticized Democrat politics. Kroschel shared this next photo while Trump was speaking:

However, Trump also encouraged the attendees to get vaccinated.

Donald J. Trump just encouraged Alabamians to get vaccinated “Get your vaccine. You have your freedoms but I got it. If it doesn’t work I’ll be the first to let you know.” @waff48 — DeAndria Turner WAFF 48 (@deandria_turner) August 22, 2021

Trump told the crowd: “Get your vaccine. You have your freedoms but I got it. If it doesn’t work I’ll be the first to let you know.”

Officials Were Concerned the Rally & Last Weekend’s Concert in the Same Location Might Become Superspreader Events





LIVE: President Donald Trump Rally LIVE in Cullman, AL 8/21/21 Saturday, August 21, 2021: Join the RSBN crew LIVE for all day coverage from our home state of Alabama as President Donald Trump holds a Save America rally in Cullman. President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a major rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday, August… 2021-08-05T17:45:14Z

COVID-19 cases have been surging across the United States in recent weeks, causing some hospitals to reach capacity. This led the Cullman City Council to declare a state of emergency on Thursday, CBS 42 reported.

Dr. William Smith, chief medical officer at Cullman Regional, said he expected the event to be a superspreader event, just as they expected the previous weekend’s “Rock the South” event to be a superspreader, The Guardian reported.

Face masks were not required, although they were made available at the rally, WVTM13 reported.

In the first five days of the school year in Cullman County, more than 400 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cullman County schools, CBS 42 reported. In the last week, 272 new cases have been reported in the county, and Alabama reported 3,890 new cases on Wednesday, The Hill reported. Cullman Regional Medical Center is currently out of ICU beds, as are other hospitals in the Alabama region.

