Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on Tuesday

President Donald Trump wrote on the morning of March 18, 2023, that he will be arrested “on Tuesday.”

He made the comments in a post on Truth Social.

The post said “now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

Trump concluded, “Protest, take our nation back!”

“Will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point,” Joseph Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, told CNBC, about whether Trump would surrender to authorities.

CNBC reported that the probe is into Trump’s company “recording as legal expenses a reimbursement to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 he gave porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election,” and says Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Post, Donald Trump Called America ‘Third World & Dying’

In the two-part post, Trump wrote,

Our nation is now Third World & dying. The American dream is dead! The radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our our country. American patriots are being arrested & held in captivity like animals, while criminals & leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing & burning with no retribution. Millions are flooding through our open boarders, many from prisons & mental institutions. Crime & inflation are destroying our very way of life…

The post above spelled the word borders wrong and used the word our twice in it.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most radical left Democrats are making that clear,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, to The New York Times.

He told The Times the case was “the nuclear button,” calling it a “political donation” by Bragg, who is a Democrat, “to Joe Biden,” The New York Times reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Said That His Prosecutors ‘Follow the Facts’

According to MSNBC, the investigation revolves around claims that Trump paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, who spoke with prosecutors on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

“Thank you to my amazing attorney (who also always spells my name correctly 🤣) for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice,” Daniels wrote on Twitter.

Thank you to my amazing attorney (who also always spells my name correctly 🤣) for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice. https://t.co/rvie0qBHVs — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 15, 2023

According to CNN, the prosecutors have been “probing former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scheme and cover-up.”

Manhattan District Alvin Bragg told CNN they are focused on “the evidence and the law,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said this weekend.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Bragg said, according to CNN, “We follow the facts. It doesn’t matter what party you are, it doesn’t matter your background. What did you do? And what does the law say?” He added that he was “constrained from saying anything more than that because I don’t want to prejudice any investigation,” CNN reported.

