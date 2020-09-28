Trump Backers Say They Don’t Care About President’s Tax Returns

President Donald Trump is facing backlash after The New York Times published an article on September 27 which claims that they got a hold of two decades worth of his tax documents and found that the self-proclaimed billionaire did not pay taxes 10 out of 15 years and in his first two years as president in 2017 and in 2018 he only paid $750 per year. But those who support him say they don’t really care about how he handles his taxes.

Trump has consistently refused to release his tax returns even though since 1974 all presidents except for Gerald Ford have agreed to do so, according to the website Tax Notes. However, it’s not a law that the President has to release their tax returns.

The voluntary releases came after a 1973 scandal involving President Richard Nixon in which journalists discovered he’d “taken large, hard-to-defend deductions,” according to Tax Notes. It turned out that Nixon, much like Trump, had only paid “$792.81 in federal income taxes for 1970 and $878.03 for 1971 — despite having an income of more than $200,000 each year,” Tax Notes wrote.

Tax Notes reported, “Trump has offered various reasons for keeping his returns private, but he has frequently insisted that he won’t make a release while his returns are being audited by the IRS,” however Tax Notes also wrote that every president from Carter to Obama’s tax returns were under audit when released, as all sitting presidents’ tax returns are audited.

In reaction to the publication of his tax returns, Trump denies the New York Times article is accurate and says he was “entitled” to the tax credits he took.

According to The Balance, in 2017 American’s paid about 24% of their incomes into taxes.

As Critics of the President on Social Media Say That the Tax Returns Are More Proof of His Dishonesty, Trump Supporters Continue to Have His Back

Even as social media is full of commentary on the information that came out of the tax returns, with The Washington Post emphasizing how most low-income and middle-class Americans pay more taxes than Trump has paid, the GOP is largely quiet on the issue. But Trump claimed in a response posted both on Twitter and on Facebook Monday that he paid millions in taxes. He wrote:

The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged – I have very little debt compared to the value of assets. Much of this information is already on file, but I have long said that I may release financial statements from the time I announced I was going to run for President, showing all properties, assets and debts. It is a very IMPRESSIVE Statement, and also shows that I am the only President on record to give up my yearly $400,000 plus Presidential Salary!

Tens of thousands of people responded to Trump on Facebook, where support for the President was much easier to find than on Twitter, but even among the thousands of tweets about the New York Times findings, Trump’s staunch defenders are standing by him.

The more the fake news media attempts to smear Donald Trump, the more I am motivated to support him. — RD (@real_defender) September 28, 2020

Twitter user Matthew J. Show posted “We trust your judgment, President Trump!”

Another user with the Twitter handle @Lrihendry tweeted, “The American people did not care about President Trump’s taxes in 2016, we care even less about them now!”

Another person who lists themselves as a Trump supporter on their Twitter bio defended the president’s methods of avoiding paying taxes. @T.Deutsch10 said, “Perfectly legal to avoid paying taxes…its called tax planning. It’s called knowing the tax laws. Everyone takes every deduction allowed. Don’t you?”

Facebook Commenters Repeatedly Said They Don’t Care About Trump’s Tax Situation & He Will Continue to Have Their Support

In reaction to President Trump’s Facebook Post denying that the New York Times article was accurate, many people jumped to his defense and pledged their support.

Facebook user Lori Penpek wrote, “We aren’t concerned in the least Mr. President! If they insist that your personal financial info is made public, then I insist on seeing on every single Congressman/Senator and Judge’s too!! How did they all get so wealthy in office????? I want to sue for my tax money back with interest.”

Carrie Matteson posted, “We don’t care about your tax records, Mr. President! You are entitled to privacy just like we are. Thank you for continuing to stand for what’s right for America. God bless you and your family!

Randi Fisher said on Facebook, “I didn’t vote for you because you showed us your tax returns. I voted for you because I felt you were the best man to clean up American politics. I voted for you, because of the promises you made and have kept, for citizens of the USA. Stand strong, Mr. President your deplorables are behind you. Please continue to ‘clean the swamp’. Thank you for working for us.”

Facebook user Amie Mckean posted wrote, You are an amazing President!!!!

Their accusations have become so washed out!! Your years as President prove more then what they can ever accuse you of!! TRUMP 2020

