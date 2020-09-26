How Many Attended Trump’s Newport News Rally? See Virginia Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump led a rally on Friday, September 25. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Newport News, Virginia, rally, along with crowd size and overflow photos.

More than 3,000 People Attended the Rally

A letter from health officials written before the rally estimated that 4,000 would attend, WTVR reported. This exceeded Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order only allowing gatherings of 250 people or less. A Trump official said that attendees would have to take a temperature check before admission, and every attendee would be given a mask, although masks aren’t required.

Local news publication WAVY reported that thousands were gathered for the rally on Friday. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported that the crowd numbered at more than 3,000.

Evan Watson of 13 News Now estimated the crowd numbered 3,000. Watson said that more people put on masks once they were in close quarters in the venue rather than just standing in line.

I’d guess about 3,000 people are here at the moment. More people are wearing masks now in these close quarters than they were in line earlier. Also of note, the crowd just finished listening to all of The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZXlK2XBDFb — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 25, 2020

This was Trump’s first rally in Virginia this year, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

This next video shows Air Force One pulling up to the podium where Trump spoke.

Air Force one pulls up behind the podium at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport. Everyone is taking pictures. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/zD8rAdEwqF — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 26, 2020

Hundreds of people were lining up all day to attend the rally and there were already 700 people in line hours before Trump was scheduled to speak, Daily Press reported. About half of the people in the event were wearing masks.

During the event, Trump shared that he would extend a moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling to Virginia, which was already in place in North Carolina.

Trump confirmed in his speech that he would be announcing his Supreme Court pick on Saturday.

A Large Overflow Crowd Also Watched the Rally

A large overflow crowd packed together behind the press box. They couldn’t get into the venue. Watson shared this photo below (in the tweet below the video) and wrote: “Not shown in the main shot – overflow crowd backing up into the Atlantic Aviation hangar, all with phones up trying to catch a video of POTUS walking down Air Force One.”

Not shown in the main shot – overflow crowd backing up into the Atlantic Aviation hangar, all with phones up trying to catch a video of POTUS walking down Air Force One #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4JrsfRWkzg — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 26, 2020

A Trump supporter shared this video of the overflow crowd in Newport News, Virginia:

President Trump’s crowds are getting ‘BIGLY’ every next rallies. This is the overflow crowd in Newport, Virginia pic.twitter.com/UDCWLOYtPe — James💧 (@RN_JB7) September 26, 2020

Trump has a number of events scheduled in the near future. He’s hosting an event Saturday, September 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at Middletown, Pennsylvania. This one is at AvFlight Harrisburg.

On September 29, Mike Pence is hosting an event and debate watch party in Lititz, Pennsylvania, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Trump will be debating Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29.

