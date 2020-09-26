How Many Attended Trump’s Newport News Rally? See Virginia Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

How Many Attended Trump’s Newport News Rally? See Virginia Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

Trump's Newport News, Virginia rally crowd size photos

Getty Trump waves at his rally in Newport News, Virginia.

President Donald Trump led a rally on Friday, September 25. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Newport News, Virginia, rally, along with crowd size and overflow photos.

More than 3,000 People Attended the Rally

GettyWith Air Force One behind him, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020.

A letter from health officials written before the rally estimated that 4,000 would attend, WTVR reported. This exceeded Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order only allowing gatherings of 250 people or less. A Trump official said that attendees would have to take a temperature check before admission, and every attendee would be given a mask, although masks aren’t required.

Local news publication WAVY reported that thousands were gathered for the rally on Friday. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported that the crowd numbered at more than 3,000.

GettyPresident Donald Trump boards Air Force Once at the end of a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia.

Evan Watson of 13 News Now estimated the crowd numbered 3,000. Watson said that more people put on masks once they were in close quarters in the venue rather than just standing in line.

This was Trump’s first rally in Virginia this year, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

This next video shows Air Force One pulling up to the podium where Trump spoke.

Hundreds of people were lining up all day to attend the rally and there were already 700 people in line hours before Trump was scheduled to speak, Daily Press reported. About half of the people in the event were wearing masks.

During the event, Trump shared that he would extend a moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling to Virginia, which was already in place in North Carolina.

GettyPeople listen to President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International September 25, 2020, in Newport News, Virginia.

Trump confirmed in his speech that he would be announcing his Supreme Court pick on Saturday.

A Large Overflow Crowd Also Watched the Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump waves as he concludes his remarks during a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020.

A large overflow crowd packed together behind the press box. They couldn’t get into the venue. Watson shared this photo below (in the tweet below the video) and wrote: “Not shown in the main shot – overflow crowd backing up into the Atlantic Aviation hangar, all with phones up trying to catch a video of POTUS walking down Air Force One.”

A Trump supporter shared this video of the overflow crowd in Newport News, Virginia:

Trump has a number of events scheduled in the near future. He’s hosting an event Saturday, September 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at Middletown, Pennsylvania. This one is at AvFlight Harrisburg.

On September 29, Mike Pence is hosting an event and debate watch party in Lititz, Pennsylvania, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Trump will be debating Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29.

