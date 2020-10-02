WATCH: Trump Mocks Biden During Debate, ‘I Don’t Wear Masks Like Him’

President Donald Trump mocked Democratic candidate Joe Biden during the debate earlier this week for frequently wearing facemasks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Two days later, the president tested positive.

Following the September 29 debate, which took place in Cleveland, Trump announced on Twitter on October 1 that he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. He added they they will begin their quarantine process “immediately.”

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Biden also took to Twitter Friday morning to share that he tested negative for the virus, following widespread concern over his possible exposure during the presidential debate.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” he tweeted. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

During the debate, which was moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace, the president mocked Biden for his frequent use of face coverings.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve seen,” Trump said of Biden.

You can watch the clip below:

"During the presidential debate on Tuesday, President Trump mocked Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask as he answered a question about downplaying the effectiveness of wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19."https://t.co/XAO2yw2z1u — MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) October 2, 2020

