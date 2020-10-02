WATCH: Trump Mocks Biden During Debate, ‘I Don’t Wear Masks Like Him’

Trump Biden masks

Getty U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace (C) at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Donald Trump mocked Democratic candidate Joe Biden during the debate earlier this week for frequently wearing facemasks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Two days later, the president tested positive.

Following the September 29 debate, which took place in Cleveland, Trump announced on Twitter on October 1 that he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. He added they they will begin their quarantine process “immediately.”

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

Biden also took to Twitter Friday morning to share that he tested negative for the virus, following widespread concern over his possible exposure during the presidential debate.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” he tweeted. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

During the debate, which was moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace, the president mocked Biden for his frequent use of face coverings.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve seen,” Trump said of Biden.

You can watch the clip below:

