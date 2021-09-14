Trump Billboard Shows His Photo Next to ‘Unto Us a Son Is Given’ Quote

A billboard featuring former President Donald Trump is going viral, with some people referring to the sign as “blasphemous.” The sign contains a Bible quote about Jesus but places it next to a photo of Trump. It then cites a different Bible verse from Romans 8:17. It’s not clear who is funding the billboard.

The Billboard Showcases Trump’s Photo Next to a Quote About Jesus

I’m sorry I know people believe this and I shouldn’t laugh but bahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/GSdoQrsWx5 — Jory Micah🌹M.A. Christian Doctrine & History (@jorymicah) September 13, 2021

The exact meaning of the billboard is being debated, but it contains a Bible verse in large letters next to a photo of Trump which reads: “Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders.” This Bible verse refers to Isaiah 9:6, which was a prophecy about Jesus Christ.

The full verse reads: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”



The verse is often repeated at Christmas time.

The Billboard Cites a Different Verse from Romans Just Below the Words ‘Joint Heirs’

The billboard also cites Romans 8:17, which is not the verse quoted on the sign. Rather, Romans 8:17 reads: “Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.”

Just above this verse is the phrase “Joint Heirs,” which appears to be referencing the content in the cited Romans verse. It’s not clear if the billboard is trying to say Trump is a “joint heir” rather than equating him to Christ.

On Facebook, Bruce Schmiechen shared a public post about the billboard and wrote: “The reference to Romans & ‘joint heirs’ means Trump has inherited the role and title given to the Messiah in the prophecy of Isaiah quoted on the billboard – ‘… the government shall be upon his shoulders and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.’ This, of course, is a blasphemous and cult-like interpretation of Judeo-Christian sacred texts. But they are out there, loud and proud, and not insignificant in numbers. End of today’s scripture lesson, and you’re welcome.”

Some People Have Called the Billboard ‘Blasphemous’

The billboard has been shared frequently on social media, including in a Political Humor Reddit post where the author said that the people behind the billboard were calling Trump “the new Messiah.” As of the time of publication, the post had 9,300 upvotes and more than 1,000 comments.

The top-voted reply simply read: “Straight-up blasphemy.”

Another person commented: “Seriously, I was thinking how much more blasphemous can you get? I’ll take Golden cows for 1000, Alex!”

This billboard is in the Rossville/Fort Oglethorpe, Ga area. As a Christian and proud American I find this very disturbing, I would be troubled no matter the president. It is time for people that want a unified America to be louder than those that want to divide us. finish strong pic.twitter.com/tVmx21h7Xd — Jeff L. Scott, Ph.D (@ushistoryleader) September 9, 2021

Multiple people have been sharing photos of the billboard on social media from different angles, verifying the photo’s authenticity. Jeff L. Scott noted on Twitter that the billboard was appearing in Georgia’s Rossville/Fort Oglethorpe region.

He wrote: “As a Christian and proud American I find this very disturbing, I would be troubled no matter the president. It is time for people that want a unified America to be louder than those that want to divide us. finish strong.”

When some people asked if the billboard was photoshopped, another person shared the same billboard with a picture taken from a different angle.

Strong evidence that it's not a 'shop, a different angle: pic.twitter.com/b8I9wtjoxq — Brad 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@swiftbrad3) September 13, 2021

Rev. Kim W. Chafee shared a photo and wrote: “Blasphemy much?”

Billboard in Georgia. Blasphemy much? pic.twitter.com/13gEp2zHTG — Rev. Kim W. Chafee (@RevKimWChafee) September 11, 2021

Kyle Howard replied, “FYI: This is real. I’ve driven by this Billboard, or at least one exactly like it. I’ve driven by a couple similar ones that refer to Trump as a messiah.”

Another person commented that the billboard, seen just south of Chattanooga, is in Marjorie Greene’s district.

Billboard in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Marjorie Greene’s district, just south of Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/k7paObzd8x — SethAsherWeitz (@SethAsherW) September 13, 2021

Another person on Twitter referred to the billboard as involving “heretical idolatry.”

The problem with Christian nationalism, is primarily that the gospel is made the servant of the nation and not the other way round. Ultimately it devolves into heretical idolatry as the nation and its leaders are deified. pic.twitter.com/CHTnD6TOFT — Aindréas (náoimh)gheilt. (@philosophus90) September 11, 2021

It’s Not Clear Who Is Funding This Billboard

It’s not clear who is funding this particular billboard. Snopes confirmed in 2018 that a billboard in Missouri that also seemed to equate Trump with God was indeed real.

From a friend — a billboard spotted outside of St Louis. I don't like using the word "heresy," but I think I'll make an exception in this case. pic.twitter.com/FqaPnBXGHT — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) November 4, 2018

At the time, Snopes said it wasn’t clear who was funding that billboard either. DDI Media, which owned the billboard, said they don’t release information about who pays for billboards. KMOV4 reported that a group called “Make the Gospel Great Again” claimed to be behind the 2018 billboard. As of the time of this article’s publication, no one has claimed credit for the new billboard.