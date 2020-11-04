Trump Deletes Election Night Tweet After ‘Poles’ Typo

As the presidential election results remained unclear with the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania being closely watched, President Donald Trump took to Twitter with a spelling-error laden tweet.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” Trump wrote just before 1 a.m. on November 4. He meant “polls.”

Trump then deleted the tweet with the spelling error, and tweeted it with the correct spelling.

Twitter put this disclaimer on Trump’s tweet: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

For his part, Joe Biden wrote, “Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump’s Tweets Came as Dispute Raged Over Fox News Calling Arizona for Biden

The tweets came as Republicans affiliated with Trump’s campaign expressed great concern about Fox News calling Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump campaign official Jason Miller wrote on Twitter, “WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow.”

He added, “@FoxNews is a complete outlier in calling Arizona, and other media outlets should not follow suit. There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes! We only need 61% of the outstanding, uncounted Election Day votes in Arizona to win. These votes are coming from “our counties,” and the 61% figure is very doable based on what our other Election Day votes are looking like. @FoxNews should retract their call immediately.”

The votes were still being called in Michigan and Wisconsin making it unclear which way those states would go. According to CNN, Biden might be positioned to overtake Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan as early votes are counted. In addition, the New York Times needle moved slightly for Biden in Georgia as all of the Atlanta votes were still not in. In Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s votes might not come in until 5 a.m., making that outcome unclear on election night, CNN reported.

"

Trump Has Also Railed at Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court Decision

According to Politico, Republicans filed a suit “seeking to block election officials from counting provisional ballots submitted by voters whose absentee ballots were disqualified.” Read the suit here.

On Monday, November 2, Trump tweeted, “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted, baselessly adding that the high court’s ruling “will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

He was referring to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that, according to The Hill, “allows Pennsylvania to accept mail ballots sent by Election Day.” The Hill reported that the U.S. Supreme Court, with John Roberts siding with the liberal justices, denied a request for “fast-track consideration” of that action.

On October 29, Trump wrote on Twitter, “A 3 day extension for Pennsylvania is a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself. The Democrats are trying to steal this Election. We have to get out and VOTE in even larger numbers. The Great Red Wave is coming!!!”