How Many Attended Trump’s Georgia Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump spoke at a post-election rally in Georgia on Saturday, December 5 where he encouraged attendees to vote in the Georgia runoffs. How many people attended his rally? Here are all the details about how many were there, along with crowd photos from the Georgia rally.

Thousands of People Attended Trump’s Georgia Runoff Rally

The rally took place at the Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia, according to Trump’s website. It was described as a rally hosted by the Republican National Committee, featuring Trump as one of the speakers. Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald were also expected to attend.

Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, reported a few hours before Trump’s arrival that there were already a couple of thousand people at the rally, and more were still arriving.

Crowd of a couple thousand out here in Georgia so far this afternoon, chanting for OAN as various news outlets go live in front of the line #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/JCvlu5uHyM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

The Washington Times reported during the event that the crowd numbered in “several thousand” attendees.

Here’s a photo of the crowd before Trump’s arrival, showing the venue appearing to be full.

Crowd filling up at Trump rally #GASen pic.twitter.com/kGzSd5ewl6 — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) December 5, 2020

A large crowd was waiting for the President 90 minutes before he was scheduled to speak.

Here’s the crowd awaiting POTUS right now in Valdosta, Georgia – more than 90 minutes before he’s scheduled to speak. https://t.co/7qq4BA8c6v — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) December 5, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump spoke first, followed by President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump told the crowd that it was important to vote and exercise their rights.

Here they are @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS. The First Lady speaking first and urging people to vote in the Senate run-off in Georgia next month pic.twitter.com/KPJWP8Ecnn — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) December 6, 2020

While Trump spoke, the crowd chanted “Four more years!” off and on during his speech.

Near the beginning of his speech, Trump said: “We won Florida, we won Ohio, we won big, big… if you win Florida and you win Ohio in history you’ve never lost an election.”

“Four more years” chants ahead of speaking TRUMP: “We won Florida, we won Ohio, we won big, big… if you win Florida and you win Ohio in history you’ve never lost an election.” So far no mention of Perdue or Loeffler. pic.twitter.com/me1B7InkMN — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) December 6, 2020

Trump also told the crowd: “You know, we won Georgia.” However, President-Elect Joe Biden was announced to have won Georgia by a little more than 12,000 votes, WISN reported. He claimed that he would be a “very gracious loser” if he lost.

“You know we won Georgia just so you understand” is how Donald Trump starts his speech. The crowd then breaks out in a chant “we love you” pic.twitter.com/p4aOIvJPl3 — Robert Jimison (@RobertJimison) December 6, 2020

Trump also spoke a lot about Biden during his speech, drawing boos from the crowd when he said Biden’s name. He also claimed that China and Iran were happy about the results of the election.

Trump supporters chant “Stop the steal!” as Senator Kelly Loeffler takes the stage to campaign today in Georgia #TrumpRally #GeorgiaMatters #Georgia pic.twitter.com/Y35AJODmhd — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

At times, the crowd yelled “I love you!” or other times, “Stop the steal!”

Trump also played a video during the rally about Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others, labeling them “radical liberal.”

Some Attendees Called Fox News ‘Traitors’

Reporters who attended the event noted some interesting things that happened during the rally. The WiFi password for Trump’s Georgia event was “RiggedElection!”

WiFi at the Trump event here in GA: pic.twitter.com/AH4dpJxgka — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) December 5, 2020

Sarah Gough of Sky News reported that attendees yelled at Fox News journalists, saying things like, “We trusted you!” and “Traitors!”

Fox News journalists are getting the most abuse from the crowd lining up for Trump’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia. Cries of “we trusted you” and “traitors”. pic.twitter.com/Av1uHvrXdQ — Sarah Gough (@sarahgoughy) December 5, 2020

But during the rally, the crowd also chanted, “CNN sucks!”

Crowd chants "CNN sucks." Ever notice they never chant "MSNBC sucks"? #GAsen pic.twitter.com/cxSw3O7kzU — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) December 6, 2020

Here’s what it was like for volunteers as they arrived and had their health screening.

Going through the health screening tent as the rally volunteers move the crowd forward here this morning #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/MczJxuQySH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

You can watch Trump’s speech from the rally on the video below.

LIVE: President Trump in Valdosta, GA #Valdosta #GeorgiaText VOTE to 88022 2020-12-05T22:09:21Z

