Journalists Caught on Hot Mic Talking About Trump, JFK Assassination

Two unnamed journalists were caught on a hot mic video on January 9 joking about former President Donald Trump and the JFK assassination.

According to TMZ, the two “unnamed journalists” made the comments while standing “outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse Tuesday morning in Washington, DC” as they were waiting for former President Donald Trump to arrive for court.

They were discussing whether they would have “a good view of Trump,” TMZ reported.

“Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, ‘Y’know what ya should do, you should take a convertible!” one of the journalists joked. Obviously, JFK was assassinated in Dallas while riding in a convertible in a presidential motorcade.

The 2 Journalists Were Discussing the View They Would Have of Former President Donald Trump When He Arrived at the Federal Courthouse

“Like JFK.” Two journalists caught on hot mic laughing and joking about Trump being assassinated as they wait for him outside appeals court. (Video: AP) pic.twitter.com/zxov8UKkdV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 9, 2024

It’s not clear whether the two men speaking in the video were reporters or photojournalists. It’s also not clear who they work for. The video makes it clear that the men are joking around.

“You know what the worst part is, even when he’s hanging out of it, he’ll be on the other side,” ‘the man said.

“I mean if he’s driving you have a good shot,” the second man said, although he may have been talking about a good angle for a photo.

“Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open,” the second man said.

“Yeah, or if it’s a convertible,” said the first man.

“Yeah.”

“Yeah, I wasn’t thinking about that,” the first man said. “Yeah, like JFK… like JFK, an open.” The man’s voice trailed off. Then he said, “Maybe someone just like they told JFK, ‘You know what ya should do? You should take a convertible. It’s so nice out.'”

President Trump Was in Court to Watch His Attorneys Make a Presidential Immunity Argument

According to the New York Post, Trump was at the federal courthouse as his attorneys argued that he is immune from the criminal charges filed by Jack Smith regarding the 2020 presidential election. Their argument is that he is immune from criminal prosecution because he was still president at the time.

“To authorize the prosecution of a president for official acts would open a Pandora’s box from which this nation may never recover,” Trump’s attorney John Sauer said in court, according to The Post.

He argued that future presidents might be prosecuted for “authorizing drone strikes targeting US citizens abroad” or for what they told Congress about decisions to go to war.

According to CNN, the federal appeals panel appeared to show “deep skepticism” over Trump’s immunity claims.

CNN reported that a judge was concerned whether a blanket grant of immunity could “allow presidents to sell pardons or even assassinate political opponents.” CNN reported that the panel includes judges appointed by Democrats and Republicans.

“Could a president order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival? That is an official act, an order to SEAL Team Six?” Judge Florence Pan, a Joe Biden nominee to the court, asked, according to CNN.

