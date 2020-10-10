How Many Attended Trump’s White House Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a “peaceful protesters” White House event on Saturday, October 10. Here’s a look at how many people attended the White House rally, along with crowd size photos.

Some Sources Described the Event as Hosting ‘Thousands,’ But Local Media Put the Attendance Number Closer to About 400

The U.S. Sun described the event as being attended by “thousands,” but Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News estimated the crowd numbered at about 400. She wrote on Twitter: “About 400 or so here at White House, just by rough estimating, for Trump’s 1st in-person speech after his coronavirus hospitalization.”

About 400 or so here at White House, just by rough estimating, for Trump’s 1st in-person speech after his coronavirus hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/SczM8tLh6t — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 10, 2020

The event was held on the South Lawn of the White House just a little over a week after Trump had been diagnosed with coronavirus. He was at Walter Reed for a few days being treated before he was allowed to return to the White House. Reports from the day before indicated that about 2,000 people were invited to the event, CNN reported.

Trump’s campaign described the event as being a peaceful protest supporting law and order. Trump has often referred to his rallies as “peaceful protests,” and supporters often bring signs that read “Peaceful Protester.” The White House said this was an official event and not a rally, NBC Boston reported. Trump’s speech itself included jabs at former Vice President Joe Biden.

Here’s a view of the crowd shared by Doug Mills of the New York Times.

Supports on the South Lawn wait for @realDonaldTrump to makes remarks. pic.twitter.com/zfQ4Zp3To2 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 10, 2020

Many people in the crowd were dressed in blue “Back the Blue” T-shirts and were also participating in a Blexit-organized pro-police march.

Ford Fischer of News 2 Share spoke with a participant in the Police Lives Matter rally that took place shortly before Trump’s speech. Many people from that rally then attended the White House event. Fischer wrote on Twitter: “Most of the crowd is wearing MAGA caps. One participant told me that the Trump campaign shipped boxes of these to the hotel many attendees were staying at. He also explained that most of this group will be attending Trump’s White House speech at 2pm.”

Most of the crowd is wearing MAGA caps. One participant told me that the Trump campaign shipped boxes of these to the hotel many attendees were staying at. He also explained that most of this group will be attending Trump’s White House speech at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/gpGiHwzpWQ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

Alyssa Farah, White House Communications Director, said that people attending would be screened before being allowed on site, The U.S. Sun reported. Photos showed some people wearing masks and some not. There was no social distancing at the event, according to crowd photos. According to the Dallas Morning News, the White House is currently a coronavirus hotspot. Trump himself wore a mask when he first walked out to the Blue Room Balconhy and took it off when he began speaking. He was socially distanced from the crowd throughout his speech.

Jacobs pointed out that all of the aides and Secret Service wore masks, while some people from the Blexit group stopped wearing masks as the event continued.

Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, Tony Ornato, is here is on south lawn at the back of event. Ornato, in mask, did fist bumps with some junior aides. All aides, all US Secret Service agents and whole Marine Band are in masks. Some in Blexit crowd have let masks drop. pic.twitter.com/veLRRnhBeP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 10, 2020

Trump spoke for about 17 minutes, a speech that was markedly shorter than his normal 90-minute rally speeches. He only spoke for about 45 minutes at his last rally before his official diagnosis.

Trump told the crowd: “I’m feeling great? How about you?” He thanked the people gathered for their prayers, adding: “In that hospital, I was watching down on so many people.”

Trump also predicted he would beat Biden in the election, saying: “We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation.”

He promised that they would beat “this terrible China virus” through therapies and drugs like the ones he had received.

Trump Has Several Rallies Planned This Week

Trump is currently planning more in-person rallies this week.

Just in: Trump announces two more rallies this week. The schedule:

Monday – Sanford, Florida

Tuesday – Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Wednesday – Des Moines, Iowa — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 10, 2020

His schedule includes a rally Monday in Sanford, Florida. Then he is hosting a rally Tuesday at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, followed by a rally on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Sanford, Florida event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday, October 12.

The Johnstown, Pennyslvania rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 13 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

The Des Moines, Iowa rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 14, at Des Moines International Airport.

Here are more photos from the White House event.

