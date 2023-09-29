Tupac Shakur Wife Keisha Morris: Did the Rapper Have Kids?

Tupac Shakur had one wife before he died. Her name was Keisha Morris, but they did not have kids together, although they did talk about it.

Shakur’s 1996 shooting death is back in the news after prosecutors announced on September 29, 2023, that they have accused Duane “Keffe D” Davis of ordering Shakur’s death. The motive stemmed from a gang rivalry, and Shakur’s beating of Davis’s nephew, Orlando Anderson, earlier that day, The Associated Press reported.

That has reignited interest in Shakur’s family, including whether he had a wife or children. His mother Afeni Shakur died in 2016.

Shakur did not have any publicly recognized children at the time of his death. A TikToker named Jaycee Shakur, who uses the handle @boogiebentley, claimed she was his daughter, but this was not proven. She has a page on X called “Tupac’s daughter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Tupac Shakur’s wife:

Tupac Shakur Met His Only Wife Keisha Morris in New York City, But Their Marriage Was Soon Annulled

April 29th 1995 #2Pac marries Keisha Morris at Clinton Correctional Facility 👰🏽🖤🤵🏽 pic.twitter.com/OeSQSm3TPT — MAKAVELI🐐✨🦅3️⃣-0️⃣ (@ThaLunatic_) April 30, 2023

According to XXL Magazine, Shakur met Morris in 1994 in New York City, while Morris was “attending John Jay College of Criminal Justice and working as a camp counselor.”

Shakur was already a popular rapper, but he soon ended up serving time for sexual abuse and firearm charges, the magazine reported.

Morris and Shakur married while he was in prison, but they annulled their marriage 10 months later, the magazine reported. Still, they remained in contact, and Morris opened up about the relationship shortly before the 15th anniversary of the rapper’s death.

“We met when I was 20, at the Capitol [nightclub]… We were dancing, and we spoke briefly. He was going through something legally at the time, and I told him to just be careful of the people he’s around and that I hope everything works out,” she told the Magazine.

“It was, like, you know, you move on, I move on, that’s it. But the funny thing is that he would still call me and leave messages and say, ‘Listen to this song,’ or ‘How are you? It’s Tupac,'” she told XXL.

Morris added in that interview, “So I remember him telling me he didn’t want to damage me. He didn’t want me to get hurt in any of whatever was going on with him, so he’d rather leave me alone.”

Today she is an “educator” and mother of two, the magazine reported.

Tupac Shakur & His Wife Keisha Morris Broke Up Before They Had Kids

In April 1995, Tupac got married to Keisha Morris; a marriage that barely lasted for ten months, which was officially ended in March 1996. The two met at the Capitol nightclub in New York in the summer of 1994. pic.twitter.com/IU3GOe66pl — Ramsey Smith (@Ramsey_smith2) July 9, 2022

According to The Sun, Shakur and his wife spoke about having kids together but broke up before they could, and he was dating another woman, Kidada Jones, the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones, when he died.

“When we got married, Tupac said he wanted to have kids; his publicist and our close friend Karen Lee was shocked to see how much Tupac had changed. She had never heard him talking about marriage or children,” Morris told Source Magazine, according to The Sun.

“Tupac picked out names, he wanted to move to Arizona and name our daughter Star, and our son Michelangelo,” she said in that interview. “I liked Star, but not Michelangelo.”

