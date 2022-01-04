Tyler Bailey: How to Help the Injured Bradley, Illinois, Police Officer

Tyler Bailey is a Bradley police officer in Illinois who is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head at a hotel by a suspect who is also accused of murdering his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Bailey survived the attack, but he is severely injured. How can you help Bailey and his family? There is a GoFundMe page to help them called “Officer Tyler Bailey’s Brave Fight.” You can find it here.

“We must do everything in our power to take care of the men and women law enforcement professions who serve and protect us along with their families when tragedy strikes. God Bless,” wrote one man who donated on the page.

“Keep fighting Tyler ❤️ This world needs officers like you. A big heart & a need to fight the good fight,” a woman wrote.

There are also several fundraisers to help the Bailey family, which you can learn more about below.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney announced that he is seeking the federal death penalty against the two suspects, who are in custody. The two officers were shot on December 29, 2021, when they responded to the Comfort Inn in Bradley for “reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot,” police wrote in a press release posted to their Facebook page.

Bradley police posted information about a memorial fund for Rittmanic:

Bailey Is Described as ‘Passionate About His Role in Law Enforcement & Wanting to Help His Community’

The Bradley Police Department has confirmed that there is one GoFundMe page for Bailey that is legitimate, and it’s the one described below. There are no legitimate GoFundMe pages for Sgt. Rittmanic’s family, the Police Department said in a statement.

The GoFundMe page reveals that Bailey, who was recently married, is in critical condition.

“On December 29, 2021, Officer Tyler Bailey sustained a gun shot wound in the line of duty and remains in critical condition,” it reads. “Officer Bailey was recently married two months ago and his wife Sydney remains by his side helping Tyler’s fight to recover.”

The woman who started the page is the couple’s aunt.

“I have started this gofundme page to aid in the recovery expenses,” she wrote. “At the age of 27, he is passionate about his role in law enforcement and wanting to help his community. Tyler is a very kind person who is always willing to help his family, friends and complete strangers.”

She added:

We are so thankful for everyone who has reached out to help Tyler in so many ways including donations, prayers and well wishes. By donating to Officer Bailey’s cause, you can help defray the costs of medical treatment, hotels and gas expenses that comes with the long road to recovery. Tyler continues to fight to recover and any donations and prayers are greatly appreciated. Tyler’s wife and family want to thank all Law Enforcement agencies that continue to support him in every way. Thank you for your generosity and prayers.

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than $84,000.

There Are Several Planned Fundraisers to Help Bailey’s Family & T-Shirts Were Made

Bailey’s wife shared a post about a fundraiser on her page. It was written by a woman named Melissa Jane Curtis. She wrote:

Good evening friends 💙🖤 Sunday, January 23rd we will be hosting a #BlueForBailey Fundraiser at Hoppy Pig to help support the Bailey family as they focus on Tyler. After posting in a private local group to get the feelers out for donations we received an overwhelming amount of support so far, and it is time to open this up more now that we have a date. We are looking for raffle gift cards, and/or big items that can be used for 100% proceeds to the Bailey family that will be raffled off at Hoppy Pig on the 23rd. Please message me on here with all confirmations so I can add it to our master list! We are still coming together with final details and ask for a little patience at this time while we finalize them before we will post an actual event on here and get flyers out. Please utilize this post to spread for donation outreach only 🙂💙🖤

Hoppy Pig is a restaurant located at 135 N Kinzie Ave., in Bradley, Illinois.

She shared information about several other fundraisers as well:

Sydney Bailey also shared information about T-shirts. “We are still blown away by the support this community has shown the past couple of days. I am forever grateful for the fundraisers, donations, prayers, texts, everything that has been done for Tyler, I and the entire family!” she wrote. “Ty’s friend Dylan Braddy with Nightowl Designs designed shirts that Fastlane Graphix will be printing. All proceeds will be going to help our family with expenses.”

She shared this link.