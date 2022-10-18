Tyler Roenz & Michelle Roenz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Roenz is a 17-year-old Humble, Texas boy whose mother Michelle Roenz was found deceased in the trunk of the car he was driving after the pair was reported missing, police say.

Roenz was discovered in Nebraska after a pursuit. His mother was attacked and murdered in the family’s home.

“The body of a deceased female has been discovered in the vehicle’s trunk; the person’s identity remains unknown at this time. HCSO Homicide Investigators are coordinating with local authorities,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Michelle Roenz’s Husband Found Teeth & Blood in the Garage & Master Bedroom

According to The New York Post, Michelle Roenz was beaten to death and strangled.

ABC 13 described the scene. According to the television station, Tyler’s father “found a human tooth and blood in the garage, documents state. He reportedly followed a trail of blood into the primary bedroom of the house, where he found at least four additional human teeth in a pool of blood.”

There were signs of “apparent foul play.”

According to the television station,the father also found his wife’s cell phone and purse and tried to “track his son’s phone using the app Life360. Tyler had deleted the app and turned off his phone, ABC 13 reported.

2. Tyler Roenz,’Crashed Out’ the Vehicle, Sheriff’s Officials Says

On October 14, 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Department announced in a statement that Tyler Roenz was in a vehicle pursuit and crash.

Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.: The vehicle has been located in Nebraska. With assistance from Nebraska State Police, a pursuit took place and the driver crashed out. The crash occurred near Aurora, Nebraska. The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being treated at a hospital and is in serious condition.

.

3. Tyler Is a Former Track Star Who Worked at a Movie Theater

According to ABC 13, former classmates described Tyler as a track star who worked at a movie theater.

“He was a cross-country star in everyone’s mind. He was really sweet,” a former classmate told the station.

Before the mother and son were discovered, “Please help us locate Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, who were last seen on October 13, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m., in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, Humble, TX 77396,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement.

“They may be driving a black 2011 Mazda 4 door bearing Texas License plate PGP2413.”

4. Michelle Roenz Wrote on Facebook About Her Family & Pets

Roenz went by Michelle Bainter-Roenz on Facebook. “Lives in Houston, Texas. From Casper, Wyoming,” she wrote on the social media platform.

She shared family photos of Tyler, her daughter and husband and pictures of pets. “My sweet furry fosters are still looking for their forever homes!” she wrote in one post of cats. “Please share and help these kitties find their perfect home! All kitties are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and have received a clean bill of health from the vet. They are currently living with other cats and a dog.”

Of her daughter, she wrote in 2020, “SCHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian right here! Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of this girl. She worked SO hard these last four years. Time to celebrate!🎉🎉”

In 2013, she shared a picture of Tyler with a birthday present. “Give Tyler a great big birthday hug from us….Happy Birthday Tyler! Have a GREAT day!!!! (Like the Dynamo’s soccer shirt!),” a friend wrote.

5. Tyler Was Out on Bail on Attempted Sexual Assault Accusations

According to ABC 13, Tyler had problems before.

“He was charged with attempted sexual assault earlier in 2022 and was out on a $10,000 bond. He’s accused of attacking an 18-year-old girl in his car, ripping her shirt off, and grabbing her in a school parking lot,” the television station reported.

The station added that Tyler was not enrolled at the local high school.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?