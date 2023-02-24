T’Yonna Major: A Tribute to the 9-Year-Old Orlando Shooting Victim

T’Yonna Major was identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as the 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a shooting spree in Orlando, Florida, on February 22, 2023.

She was remembered as an aspiring gymnast who could have had a big future in that sport, according to a family member’s interview with NBC News.

The Orange County Sheriff identified the deceased victims as 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a February 22, 2023, news conference that 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses is accused of shooting five people; three of those people died. According to Mina, Moses first killed Augustin and the reporter and then entered a home and randomly shot T’yonna and her mother, Brandi Major, who is in critical condition. He also shot and wounded a News 13 photographer, Mina said.

Here’s what you need to know:

T’Yonna Major Was Remembered as ‘Extremely Smart’ & an ‘Amazing Gymnast’

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: We continue our team coverage this Friday morning following the murders of 9 y/o T’yonna Major & @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. 38 y/o Nathacha Augustin was also killed in Pine Hills. Live reports at 6 & 6:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/OAEB9fB7xr — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 24, 2023

T’Yonna Major was “the apple of her parents’ eye; she was just a true joy to them,” Phyllis Turner, T’Yonna’s maternal great-aunt, told NBC News.

“She was extremely smart. She was at the top of her class. She was an amazing gymnast,” Turner said to the network.

“She was a perfectionist. She didn’t like second and third place,” Turner said to NBC. “She just believed in excelling in everything she did,” Turner said. She added to NBC that the girl ““brought so much joy and laughter to everybody.”

A GoFundMe page Describes the Family as ‘Very Close-Knit’ & ‘the True Definition of Love & Loyalty’

RIP T’Yonna Major, only nine years old. A precious baby who was described as having an infectious smile. Her life was cut short in a shooting that also took the life of a news anchor. May her memory always be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/t3rh1io2IQ — Representative Rita Harris (@RitaForFlorida) February 24, 2023

Major’s father created a GoFundMe page. It reads,

Hi my name is Tokiyo Major on February 22, 2023 the unthinkable happened. Our home was invaded by an armed gunman, who gunned down my 9 yr old daughter and shot my wife. Senseless violence has taken the life of my little girl, T’Yonna Major. She was a light to everyone that knew her. She was everything to us. She was a great student at the top of her 3rd grade class and reading at a 5th grade level. She was outgoing as well as an amazing gymnast. As her teachers would say” The next Gabby Douglas. We are trying to raise money for funeral costs, a memorial and therapy for our family to get thru this difficult time. Anything you can give would be appreciated. Our hearts also go out to the other victims in this tragedy. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. We thank you for your support.

A GoFundMe page set up by co-workers is also raising money for Major’s family.

“On 2/22/23 there was a horrible shooting in the Pinehills area of Central Florida with multiple people affected. First off, we want to give our condolences to all those affected by this horrible tragedy,” it reads.

Brandi and T’yonna Major were the individuals inside their home when the shooter came in. T’yonna was just 9 years old and unfortunately lost her life far too early because of senseless and selfish actions. The family was very close-knit and the true definition of love and loyalty. What this family is going through is something unimaginable. No one should have to bury their child. Brandi is currently recovering with her family Let’s band together to help their family in this time of need. The money will go towards the funeral cost and medical bills, along with any daily needs for the family. *This GoFundMe Page was created by co-workers of TK’s (dad & partner of victims) with his permission. His bank account is attached to this gofundme page and he is the beneficiary so he has access to it right away.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Carter Receiving Hospice Care.