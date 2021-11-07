Tywan George: Florida Man Identified As Amazon Driver in Viral TikTok

Tywan George was identified as the Amazon delivery driver who was fired over a viral TikTok video that showed a woman in a black dress getting out of his Amazon Prime van.

TMZ identified George as the Amazon driver and interviewed him.

The October 24 TikTok video went viral, igniting jokes on social media. In it, a woman in a black dress climbed out of the back of the driver’s Amazon van. Another person who appears to be wearing an Amazon uniform – now named as George – can be seen in the video opening the door from the inside.

According to the New York Post, the TikTok video originally shared by user @patrickhook01 was viewed more than 11 million times within just five days. More than 780,000 people liked the post on TikTok by the end of October.

According to online records, George is 24 years old and lives in Tampa, Florida. He appears to have a minimal social media presence; just an old Twitter page with a single tweet on it, and an Instagram page with no posts on it that reads “shoe customs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

George Told TMZ He Was ‘Delivering Packages’

According to TMZ, George told the entertainment news outlet that he knows the woman “intimately.” He “insists he was just doing his job when she was inside the van … namely, delivering packages … if you catch his drift,” TMZ reported.

The TMZ story contains video footage of an interview the outlet did with Tywan George.

“Oh the woman in the video that’s my partner, you know what I am saying, I know her personally, you know what I’m saying,” George told the interviewer.

He was asked why the woman was in the back of his Amazon Prime van.

“I was doing my job, I was delivering packages. Rent is high in town. Everything is just hot. I was just making ends meet,” he said.

George insisted, “No packages were reported missing, nothing was reported stolen. It was just the incident went viral. That’s pretty much what cost me my job. There wasn’t nothing stolen, you know what I’m saying. Never have anything been took while I was driving and working with Amazon. I’m pretty sure that’s the reason I lost my job is the video going super viral.”

He said he knew he was going to be fired “once it hit a million views on TikTok, I knew I was going to lose my job.” He said Amazon is “strict.”

According to George, “That was a one time incident. I honestly did what any other man in America would do. Any other man in America would do what I did. I don’t know. I honestly I just look at it like it is what it is now.”

The interviewer pressed again, “What were you doing in the back of the truck?”

George smiled and said, “My job…You all know what Amazon drivers do.”

“Deliver packages?” asked the interviewer.

George smiled again and said, “Exactly, that’s what I was doing. Delivering packages.” He then laughed.

Amazon Says the Amazon Delivery Driver Has Been Fired

Heavy reached out to Amazon public relations for comment. They didn’t respond, but they did reveal in a statement to media that the driver was fired.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti told Fox News. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

The driver’s name was not released nor did the company provide additional details about the woman in question. However, the driver was from Florida.

‘Amazon Be Different,’ the TikTok Video’s Caption Says

The user @patrickhook01 captioned the viral video, “Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks.” He first shared the video on TikTok on October 24, 2021.

In the video, a woman in a black dress climbs out of the back of the Amazon Prime van and then strolls calmly down the street. It’s not clear exactly what was happening inside the van.

A woman claimed to know the woman in the viral video, but it’s not clear if that was accurate. She wrote, “Lol! That’s my older sister. We know she’s a freak. I showed her this video and she freaked out lol, she deserves it though.” That user claimed they grew up in Ohio but her sister moved to Florida, where the video was filmed. Heavy reached out to the woman to see if her sister wants to comment but did not receive a reply.

People quickly filled up the original poster’s comment thread with jokes:

“She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes.”

“So Amazon drivers are the new milk men.”

“He was just showing her his package.”

