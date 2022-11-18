University of Idaho Suspect: Theories, Clues, Latest Update in Murders

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. But what details have emerged thus far? Here are the latest clues and theories.

Reddit has lengthy threads devoted to clues and suspect theories, which range from a possible stalker to someone rebuffed in a bar to the mysterious “food truck video man” to an angry ex to a random attack by a serial killer. The latter has happened before; Danny Rolling murdered five students in Gainesville, Florida; Ted Bundy targeted college students.

However, in the University of Idaho murders, authorities have said repeatedly that they believe the murders were isolated and targeted attacks, not random. They initially said they did not think the broader community was at risk before walking that back somewhat. But they have not said what leads them to believe this. They haven’t released many details in the case, but some clues have emerged.

The mayor Art Bettge, told Fox News that the motive is not clear and could range from a “burglary gone wrong” to a “crime of passion.”

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement. The females lived together in an off-campus home at the University of Idaho. Chapin was dating Kernolde. Authorities said all of the students died of homicide. Thus, a murder-suicide is not a viable theory. They were all stabbed to death while in bed.

The coroner said they were likely asleep when attacked, according to News Nation Now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Haven’t Ruled Out the Possibility of More Than One Suspect

It’s still possible that there is more than one suspect. That’s according to the lead prosecutor on the case.

“At this point, the investigators are looking at all possibilities. They don’t have a specific suspect,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told the TODAY Show.

NBC News reported that, according to Thompson, police have not yet ruled out the possibility of multiple suspects.

One of the Victims Fought Back & Had Bruises on Her Hands; Her Dad Says the Front Door Locked With a Code

Jeffrey Kernodle, the father of victim Xana Kernodle, told AZFamily that he was baffled by the crime.

“I have no idea. It doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that nothing stood out about that night, and Kernodle was always in contact with her family.

“The door locks with a number code. Every time you go, you have to go around the house because of the number code so they either knew that or went around and maybe found the slider door open,” he explained to AZFamily.

“They were just hanging out at home. Xana was just hanging out at home with her boyfriend,” he said.

He told the site that she fought her killer: “Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”

The mother of Jake Schriger the boyfriend of Mogen, spoke to The New York Post.

Jake Schriger’s “world has been turned upside down,” by the murders, his mother told The Post.

Stacy Schriger added to The Post that Madison Mogen and Jake Schriger were very close: “Her and Jake were like peanut butter and jelly.”

Police Were Looking for a ‘Rambo-Style Knife’

According to the Idaho Statesman, Moscow police were looking for a “Rambo”-style knife.

Scott Jutte, general manager of Moscow Building Supply, told the Idaho Statesman that police asked him whether he sold “Ka-Bar brand knives, which are also known as K bar knives.”

This account was confirmed by Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell, who told the newspaper police are looking for “fixed-blade type knives,” not only Ka-Bar knives.

The “military-grade blades” were “originally designed for use by American troops in World War II,” the newspaper reported.

The Victims Were at a Party & Bar That Night

Chief James Fry with the Moscow Police Department gave out some details of the victims’ timeline during a news conference.

Ethan and Xana were at a party on campus. Madison and Kaylee were at a downtown bar. They arrived home sometime after 1:45 a.m. If anyone has any information about these times or the victims’ whereabouts, authorities ask them to call police.

“We know these homicides occurred in the early morning hours.” Authorities received a call around noon and found the bodies inside the resident on King Road. “The four were stabbed with a knife, but no weapon has been located at this time,” Fry said, adding that there was no sign of forced entry into the resident. Authorities are working to establish a timeline and autopsies are being conducted.

He called it an isolated, targeted attack, but he said they don’t know who the suspect is and thus can’t say there is no risk to the community.

Two of the Victims Were Seen in a Food Truck Video

Twitch video from a Moscow food truck shows who appears to be two victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, just hours before the slayings. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/vf4LpWEGeb — John Webb (@johnwebbtv) November 16, 2022

Journalist John Webb posted the video to Twitter. “Twitch video from a Moscow food truck shows who appears to be two victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, just hours before the slayings,” he wrote.

The video shows people milling around outside the truck before Mogen and Goncalves approach it to buy food. One of the student walks away. A man in a baseball hat puts his hoodie up and stands there behind one of the victims.

When the victims walk away from the food truck a few feet, the man follows them and stands nearby. Again, it’s not clear whether he has anything to do with the murders.

A Reddit poster observed, “This account starts their streams at 10 PM on Saturday nights and since the girls appeared 3 hours and 43 minutes in, that would place them at this truck around 1:45 AM on Sunday.” The mayor told Fox news that the crime happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

Two Roommates Were Home During the Murders

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates were the “key” to solving the crime because they were home when the murders occurred.

“Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell told ABC News, calling the roommates “the key to this whole thing.”

However, Snell told Daily Mail the two are not suspects but police will exhaust every possibility. The motive is not clear.

ABC News reported that the roommates were home when 911 was called around noon for an “unconscious” person on Sunday November 13, 2022, but the roommates didn’t call 911.

Chief James Fry had revealed in a news conference that the roommates were home at the time. They weren’t held hostage, according to Fry.

