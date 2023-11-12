Virginia State University Police Officer Shot While Investigating ‘Disturbance’

A Virginia State University police officer was shot and sustained “life-threatening injuries,” according to a news release from Chesterfield County Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz.

The shooting occurred on November 12, 2023, Katz wrote in the release.

The officer’s name was not released. No additional information about the officer’s professional history was released. No information about the suspect, including name, age or any nexus to the campus, was released. The suspect is at large, and the officer is in critical condition, according to WTVR-TV. The television station reported that police have not released a suspect description. The university’s social media accounts were silent on the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Virginia State Police Officer Was Shot in the 3400 Block of Boisseau Street, Police Say

Virginia State University Police Officer shot, campus on lockdown https://t.co/YR03f0ziBh — michael brumley (@Mbrums45) November 12, 2023

At about 1:34 a.m., police “responded to the 3400 block of Boisseau Street for a report that a Virginia State University police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance.”

According to the release, the officer “was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.”

“Police continue their investigation into this shooting,” the release continues. “Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.”

According to the Progress Index, the campus police officer “was shot when he was attempting to break up an altercation.” It’s not clear what the altercation was about or whether the suspect is a student.

The Suspect ‘Ran Off Campus’ & Is at Large, Reports Say

PRAYERS FROM INDY for the Virginia State University Police Officer who was shot overnight We stand with the Officer, their family and fellow Officers as this Officer fights for their life and recovery#Prayers #ThinBlueLine #StandingInFaith pic.twitter.com/NL65OMDKnt — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) November 12, 2023

According to ABC News, “the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired.”

The suspect is at large, ABC News reported, adding that the campus was locked down “as a precaution.”

VSU Police Chief David Bragg said the campus remains on lockdown as a precaution, the university said, and police continue to investigate.

“#VirginiaStatePolice is sending prayers and well wishes to the Virginia State University Police Officer who was shot early Sunday AM (11/12/23). The shooter remains at-large. Please call 911 or the Chesterfield County Police w/any information,” the Virginia State Police wrote on Facebook, sharing Katz’s statement.

According to its website, “The Virginia State University Police Department (VSUPD) is located on campus and is responsible for providing a safe environment for the VSU Community, twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week. VSUPD is comprised of 25 sworn law enforcement officers, 20 security officers, and 20 public safety staff members. Sworn officers have full police powers and authority as outlined in the Virginia Campus Police Act § 23.1-812. Other VSUPD divisions include, Investigations, Emergency Communications, Security, Parking Enforcement, Fire and Safety Operations, and Records Management.”

According to the VSU police website:

VSUPD is charged with and dedicated to the task of protecting life and property on the campus of the University. The ultimate objective of the department is the establishment and maintenance of a campus environment that is safe, sane, secure, and conducive to high-quality endeavor. This is achieved through educational programming and the development of personal relationships that foster a positive community. The department works hand in hand with other departments and student organizations to design programs to educate students about safety and security, the Clery Act, rape aggression defense, property-theft prevention, and workplace violence.

READ NEXT: Faith Martin Reveals Why She Thinks Gerry Turner Cut Her.