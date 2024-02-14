Two Southern California Walmart Closings Affect More Than 350 Workers

The permanent closures of two Walmarts in the San Diego, California, area is affecting more than 350 workers.

According to Mix106, the two Walmart stores closed permanently on February 9. They are the San Diego Walmart Neighborhood Market, which was located at 2121 Imperial Ave., and the “El Cajon Walmart at 605 Fletcher Parkway.”

Taken together, the closing of the two Southern California Walmart stores is affecting 357 workers, although they have the chance to transfer to the other seven Walmart stores in San Diego and El Cajon, according to MIX106.

The closings upset shoppers, who said they relied on the store for their medications and for convenience to their homes. “I think it’s great for me, plus the neighborhood. It’s real convenient for me,” resident Shane Evans told NBC San Diego of the San Diego store closure. “This is where I come and get my medicine. I need to get my medicine somewhere,” said Logan Heights resident Hilda Aguiar to NBC San Diego.

Walmart Closed 24 Stores Across the Country in 2023, Which Was More Than Originally Estimated

Walmart stores closed throughout the country in 2023, and that trend appears to be continuing in 2024 with the closure of the two California Walmarts, according to The Street. It’s part of a trend of major retailers closing some stores, especially in urban areas, with some citing concerns over theft.

The Street reported that Walmart closed 24 stores in 2023, “up from the originally slated 15.” The closures spanned “14 states and Washington, D.C.,” the site reported. In 2024, according to The Street, the San Diego and El Cajon Walmarts were the first to close.

Especially hard hit in 2023 was the state of Illinois, which lost eight Walmart stores, including four in the Chicago area, according to The Street. “These stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years,” Walmart said in a press release, referring to the Chicago stores.

That’s despite the fact that Walmart announced in November 2023 that its overall revenue was up 5.2%.

Walmart Said It Was Closing the 2 Area Walmart Stores Because They Were ‘Underperforming’ Locations

Walmart said it was closing the two San Diego-area stores because they were “underperforming” locations, Patch reported.

“While our underlying business is strong, these stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped, and we were unable to reach mutual lease renewals with the property managers,” the company told Patch.

The San Diego store opened in 2013, according to Patch. “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores,” Walmart spokesperson Brian Little said to Patch. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

