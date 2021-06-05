Walmart Englewood Employee Knocks Out Customer in Wild Brawl Video [WATCH]

A security officer working at Walmart appeared to knock out a customer in a viral video from Englewood, Colorado.

The 14-second clip was posted to Facebook the evening of Tuesday, June 1, and gained traction over the week. The original post had 137 reactions, 106 comments and 421 shares on Saturday, June 5, 2021. You can watch the video here or later in this post.

“Walmart Englewood ain’t playin today,” the post said, with a string of laughing emojis.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Walmart Spokesperson Provided Some Details on the Incident & Said It Happened in Englewood, Colorado

A Walmart spokesperson, Casey Staheli, told The New York Post the man in the video who punched the customer was not a Walmart associate, but a “contracted, third-party security worker.” That man has now been banned from working at Walmart stores, the spokesperson told The Post. The spokesperson did not provide the name of the security worker.

The video appears to show the customer spitting on the security worker, but Staheli could not confirm that to The Post. Staheli confirmed that the incident occurred at Walmart’s Englewood, Colorado location during the interview with The Post.

The 14-second video opens with the fight already heating up. The customer rams a loaded shopping cart into the worker, who was up against an end cap. The security worker then goes after the customer, but he is held back by another person who appears to work at the store. The customer uses his shopping cart to block the worker and turns to leave. Some commenters said it appeared the customer spit on the worker. The worker then punches the customer in the head, and he falls to the floor, dumping some of his produce.