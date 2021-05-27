‘Airport Karen’: Viral Video Shows Woman Yelling for Manager

A video featuring a woman dubbed “Airport Karen” by social media users went viral on TikTok and Twitter, showing a woman shouting at an airport security officer and demanding to speak to “the manager of the airport.” She yelled at a man in the terminal who told her, “Boo hoo.”

While many posts said the location of the incident was the Indianapolis International Airport, officials confirmed in a statement it did not happen there. Live and Let Fly said the location was the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which has not been confirmed by officials.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Airport Karen’ Asked Others in the Terminal Whether They Saw Her Being ‘Choked’ & a Man Responded ‘Boo Hoo’

NOT BOO HOO 😩💀 pic.twitter.com/ohMcptj8sg — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 26, 2021

The original video was posted on TikTok Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and had more than 3 million views the next day. The 40-second video opens with the woman screaming “he threw me to the ground” to an airport security officer. She identifies herself by name, but it’s not clear what she is saying. Some articles and posts identified her as Terry Ann, Teri Ann, Terry Ann Moon or Terry Ann Ruth.

“I want the manager of the f****** airport here,” she continues.

She turns toward passengers seated in the terminal in hysterics, looking for support.

“Who saw him choke me to the ground?” she screams.

“I saw you run through the door when you weren’t supposed to,” a person answers.

She continues screaming that she was “choked to the ground.”

“You deserve it,” another person responded.

“I’m a woman a dress!” she shouts.

“Boo hoo,” a person in the terminal says to her.

“Boo hoo?” she responds. “You f*** off.”

“I want the manager of the airport here!” she shouts as the video ends.

Indianapolis Airport Officials Said the ‘Boo Hoo’ Incident Did Not Happen There

A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media. Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport. — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) May 27, 2021

The Indy Star reported “the Indianapolis airport went through a case of mistaken identity Thursday” when posts and captions said the incident was filmed there. Officials wrote on Twitter that the “boo hoo” video took place elsewhere.

“A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media. Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport,” they wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The Indy Star further reported the airport shows gate E38A, which is not a gate at the Indianapolis International Airport.

😂😂😂Karen wants to speak to the AIRPORT MANAGER. The boo hoo took me out😂😂 https://t.co/861l5tG8CG — Djen🛡🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@Djen_Andre75) May 27, 2021

Live and Let Fly said that based on the gate and a DFW logo on a luggage cart, the incident may have happened at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but officials have not confirmed or denied it.

“While the TikTok user claims this happened at Indianapolis, Gate E38A is a giveaway this happened at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) instead (Charlotte, another American hub, also has a Gate E38A, but you can see the “DFW” logo on a luggage cart in the gate area),” the article said.

