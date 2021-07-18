WATCH: Washington Nationals Game Panic Due to Shooting [VIDEO]

A Washington Nationals game was stopped because of a shooting outside of Nationals Park as terrified fans hid in the dugout and fled in a panic after hearing gunshots. You can watch videos from the scene throughout this article.

“MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” wrote police. The suspect, victims, and motive are not yet clear.

The team confirmed there was a shooting on Twitter, writing, “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Some videos captured the sounds of gunfire. According to the Associated Press, the game between the San Diego Padres and the Nationals was stopped in the 6th inning.

“Scary scene at Nationals Park as players run into the stands to bring their family members to the clubhouse after reports of a shooting outside the stadium,” SI MLB tweeted, sharing this video.

One Twitter user reported “five loud bangs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

People Were Ducking & Running

Twitter user Matthew RJ Brodsky wrote, Not sure what the F happened but there sounded like gunshots at Nationals Park, gameplay stopped, people ducking, running. Not normal.” He shared the above video.

People took cover under seats:

Ron Filipkowski, a lawyer, wrote on Twitter, “A shooting has…just occurred outside the third base gate at the Washington Nationals game. One person was reportedly shot and the is being evacuated.” He shared video of people fleeing the stadium.

One person on Twitter described it as “unreal complete chaos.”

The team wrote on Twitter, “Tonight’s game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

Terrified Fans Hid in the Dugout

Terrified fans took refuge in the dugout. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Scary scene in Washington, DC. Players heard loud noises, apparently sounding like gunshots, and ran to grab family members to bring to safety in the clubhouse. The Nationals announced to fans via the PA system that the event occurred outside the stadium.”

Here’s a photo of that.

Journalist Grant Paulsen tweeted, “On the phone with my wife. Her side of stadium (3rd base) heard gun shots. Major panic led to fans taking off in all directions. Swat type officers are in park now & telling fans to stay in seats. Fans are now being told whatever is happening is taking place outside of ballpark.”

Video showed people evacuating the stadium.

