WATCH: Videos Capture Louisville Gunfire at Breonna Taylor Protests

Videos showed gunfire breaking out in the streets as Breonna Taylor protests turned violent amidst reports that at least two police officers were shot.

The reports of the officers being shot came from multiple local journalists on Twitter; the officers’ conditions were not yet known. It was also not immediately clear whether the gunfire in the videos is the same gunfire that struck the officer. You can watch videos from the scene later in this article, but be aware that some of the language in them is graphic.

An officer was shot near Brook and Broadway, the local journalists reported:

“JUST IN — MetroSafe confirms a police officer was just shot at Brook and Broadway. #Louisville,” Fallon Glick, of WDRB-TV, reported on Twitter.

Tori Gessner, a WAVE 3 News reporter, wrote on Twitter: “#BREAKING An LMPD officer was shot downtown near Brook and Broadway, according to a department spokesperson.”

“WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance,” wrote journalist Amber Smith.

Police have not yet given out any details on the shooting.

The Louisville police were also live streaming from the scene; “shots fired,” an officer says in their video. You can see part of that video below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Shows People Running as Gunfire Bursts Out

The violence erupted after authorities announced that the officers who shot Taylor will not be criminally charged because her boyfriend opened fire on them first while they were executing a search warrant at her home. One officer was criminally charged with wanton endangerment, but the charge involved bullets that entered nearby apartments. The officer was not charged in Taylor’s death, and his bullets did not hit Taylor.

That has led to an eruption of anger and unrest in the streets.

“Sh-t they’re shooting real guns,” someone shouts in the video. “They’re blasting at the police.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting of the police officer.