Wedding Crasher Karen Video Goes Viral on TikTok [WATCH]

A woman dubbed “wedding crasher Karen” is accused of wrecking her neighbor’s outdoor wedding in Canada by loudly doing lawn work.

The video was first posted on TikTok by the user vampyyric on June 11, 2022. You can watch the video later in this story.

The initial post was captioned, “some people are so miserable #karen #wedding #weddingruined #ruines #SlurpeeRun #karens #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #fyp #fypシ.”

The video has had more than 350,000 views on TikTok. The woman’s name was not released. According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred in New Brunswick, Canada.

Here’s what you need to know:

The TikTok User Claimed the Woman Started Mowing Her Lawn ‘the Second the Bride’s Song Came on’

The TikTok user wrote, “The second the bride’s song came on and she walked down the aisle, this Karen decided to purposely mow her lawn and yell at us to ruin the wedding. She continued through the entire wedding and we could not hear the vows etc.”

The video shows the woman with a lawn trimming machine. At one point, the “wedding crasher Karen” looked up but didn’t crack a smile.

In the comment thread, the TikTok user, “K,” continued, “Yes we went up to her no she was not kind…some people are just rude like that. It’s truly unfortunate.”

Comment Writers Criticized the Actions of the ‘Wedding Crasher Karen’

People called out the wedding crasher Karen on the TikTok video’s comment thread. Here are some of those comments:

“Now I’d be committed to randomly ringing her doorbell at 3am at least once a week for eternity.”

“she’s definitely doing that on purpose.”

“Hope you had a huge celebration and blasted the tunes to the wee hours 😂 congrats beautiful bride.”

“I dont get how someone could be so spiteful. it’s really sad to watch.”

“Had a neighbour that cut down trees during an anniversary party……too bad that night all the wood they stacked ended up all over their lawn by morning.”

“People can be so sad. What’s the point? Let them enjoy their moment.”

“You can tell she’s trying to be as loud as possible.”

“When my neighbor got married they handed out little cards saying what time their ceremony was and asking if we would mind not mowing then.”

“My wife has taught me how we react to adverse situations says more about us than our oppressor. Don’t let her hate define your love.”

“I can’t even. And the woman looked over several times at the wedding – she knew what she was doing!!😡”

“Look at it this way…. you showed the world that you could be the light in the midst of darkness. Bless your marriage.”

“If she had any common courtesy she could have easily done something else for 20minutes. 😳 Very Sad.”

“You will live happily ever after and she will always be miserable.🥰”

“I would have walked up to her with some flowers, said her heart must really be hurting and I hope she has a better day. Even offer a hug.”

“That grass is kind of high for an immaculately kept lawn. Looks like she saved the mowing just for that occasion.”

“She must be a sad lonely person that is unable to Wish others better times than she had.”

“everyone should have crossed the road. stood still staring at her then gave her a round of applause.”

