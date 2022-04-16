Wendy Rieger Hospice Care Announced as Health Worsens

Retired NBC4 Washington news anchor Wendy Rieger is now in hospice care, the television station announced on April 15, 2022.

“Update on Wendy Rieger: I’m so sorry to share that our dear colleague and friend is now resting in hospice,” NBC4 anchor Pat Lawson Muse wrote on Facebook. “The good news is that she’s getting wonderful care, she’s comfortable and in no pain. Please join me and our NBC4 family in sending up prayers for courage and peace for Wendy, her husband, Dan, and her family. 🙏🙏🙏 NBC Washington.”

Rieger retired in December 2021 after 33 years at the station in Washington D.C. She last posted on her Facebook page in February, 2021, about completing cardiac rehab.

Rieger Was Diagnosed With Glioblastoma

We ask that you send some love and good thoughts to our beloved Wendy Rieger. https://t.co/wii3go2QdI pic.twitter.com/5NFcP3vGBP — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) April 15, 2022

NBC4 asked that people “send some love and good thoughts to our beloved Wendy Rieger.”

The story, on April 15, 2022, explained, “As you know, Wendy was diagnosed with Glioblastoma last summer. She came back to work after surgery and her initial treatment. She was open and authentic with all of us about her cancer journey.”

The station revealed: “Things got harder for Wendy this week. She is being well taken care of now in hospice. She is relaxed, comfortable and with her closest loved ones. We know you’ll join all of us here at NBC4 in sending love, courage and comfort to Wendy and her husband Dan.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Glioblastoma “is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. Glioblastoma forms from cells called astrocytes that support nerve cells. Glioblastoma can occur at any age, but tends to occur more often in older adults. It can cause worsening headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures.”

People Declared the News ‘Heartbreaking,’ & Left Tributes for Rieger

People left comments and tributes in the comment thread under the station’s post about Rieger on Twitter. Here are some of them:

“Heartbreaking. Prayers for Wendy, her family, and friends. When you first move to a new area, the local news team is what welcomes you and helps you feel connected to your town. Thank you for being a part of our story too.”

“Prayers for her and her family. I lost my mom to Glioblastoma in Oct 2021, just 6 weeks after diagnosis.”

“I went to school watching Wendy, raised kids, moved away, returned, buried my husband, and through it all I was comforted to see her and the team on tv. Thank you Wendy for making DC news and WNBC4 iconic symbols of our hometown. You and your husband are in my prayers.”

“Wendy, you were the warm, happy heart of News4. You were a virtual member of many DC families before virtual was cool. Thank you for being a part of my family.”

“Sending love to Wendy, her family, and everyone who loved her. I was fortunate enough to meet her several times as a (very) young woman and thought she was everything I would love to be. Strong, confident, and not afraid to speak her mind.”

“Awful news. She is a great journalist and have enjoyed her bringing the news for years.”

“Praying for Wendy. Love her. She was always down-to-earth, the kind of person to have as your Ride or Die buddy. I have watched her forever and I truly miss seeing her on the News. Praying for Wendy, her husband, Dan, and other members if her family.”

“💔. I met Wendy almost 20 years ago as she was on assignment to interview my students and me as MD representatives in National History Day competition at UMD. In that short encounter, I was taken in by her warmth, grace, and sincerity. I never forgot how she made me feel. 💔”

