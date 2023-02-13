Weng Sor: Video Shows U-Haul Striking People in Brooklyn

Weng Sor was named by multiple New York media outlets as the man accused of injuring eight pedestrians and a police officer with a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York, on February 13, 2023.

Surveillance video captured the moment the truck ran into one pedestrian on a sidewalk. You can watch it below, but be forewarned that it is graphic and disturbing.

According to NBC New York, Sor, 62, drove on “the streets, bike lanes and sidewalks.”

A real life"flash"dodged a speeding Uhaul truck this morning in Brooklyn.

Antonio Reynoso,the current Brooklyn Borough President has some explaining to do.

@ABC7NY please follow up if it's standard procedure for an NYPD police car to pursuit a car on a sidewalk? #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/Ui7JqUu32A — hoopstah (@hooperstarium) February 13, 2023

In a news conference, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that no one has died, but two people are in critical condition. She confirmed that eight people were injured in what she called a “violent rampage through Brooklyn.” There are “seven different locations” to process, Sewell said.

Sor was identified by sources to multiple New York media outlets, including The New York Post and NBC New York.

“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted.

“One victim today is a married father of 2. He was on his way to get his taxes done when the driver of the U-Haul mowed him down. He is now in a coma, fighting for his life. Please pray for him and keep his family in your thoughts tonight,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Shoot Me. I’m Not Stopping,’ Weng Sor Is Accused of Saying, But Police Don’t Believe the Motive Was Terrorism

Sewell said in the news conference that the incident began at 10:50 a.m. on February 13, 2023, when officers responded to a single male driving a U-Haul truck in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn.

The vehicle struck “a number of people” and was eventually stopped by police highway patrol units, Sewell said.

She said police were still constructing what happened. “We have eight people struck. Two are in critical condition. Two are in serious condition. And four sustained minor injuries,” Sewell said.

The U-Haul was behind the commissioner during the news conference.

“We have no indication that there is terrorism involvement in this incident,” Sewell said. She thanked law enforcement officers for “jumping into action.”

According to The New York Post, Sor yelled, “Shoot me. I’m not stopping” at a police officer who tried to stop him.

The Post reported that Sor “plowed into at least eight people” with the U-Haul.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge,” Brennan tweeted. “He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured.”

He added, “Be advised there are still several active crime scenes around Bay Ridge and news crews everywhere. From the first neighbors who called 911 to our first responders to the ER doctors, I want to thank everyone for coming together as we always do. We are shaken but never stirred.”

At one point, according to NBC New York, Sor swerved “without warning into the bike lane” and struck a cyclist.

2. Weng Sor, Who Previously Lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, Was Possibly Living in the U-Haul Truck, Reports Say

Brooklyn, New-York : un homme blesse intentionnellement et grièvement plusieurs piétons au volant d'une camionnette. La piste terroriste envisagéepic.twitter.com/VtJgYv6NJJ — Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) February 13, 2023

According to ABC New York, Sor lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 2018.

ABC 7 reported that he was homeless and possibly living in the U-Haul truck.

According to NBC New York, Sor rented the truck in Daytona Beach, Florida, on January 23, and was arrested in February in South Carolina “for reckless driving and released on bail.”

He “may have been living out of the truck,” NBC New York reported, citing sources.

The suspect driver was back in Brooklyn trying to visit with estranged family but continued to suffer from existing mental health concerns. An official said police were called back in 2019 after Sor was allegedly screaming and acting erratically in the street.

3. Weng Sor Was Hospitalized in 2019 After Being Accused of Yelling at Cars on Union Street, Reports Say

🚨#UPDATE: brand new surveillance footage has just been released and shows the moment pedestrians were struck in Brooklyn police are now reporting the driver was a 62 year old asian male pic.twitter.com/uc6FK870um — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

According to ABC New York, Sor “had a prior interaction with police back in 2019.”

In that incident, police “responded to a call of a man in Queens demonstrating irrational behavior by jumping into Union Street and yelling at cars driving by,” the television station reported.

He was taken to a hospital for “psychological evaluation,” ABC New York reported.

4. Weng Sor Spent Time in Jail for Stabbing Two People, Reports Say

Watch as NYPD executives provide an update on an active investigation. https://t.co/L5BogAY0sM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2023

According to the New York Post, Sor was incarcerated for 17 months in Nevada in 2015 for “stabbing his brother.”

He then spent almost a year in jail five years later for “stabbing a man for a scuffle,” the Post reported.

8 News Now obtained records in the 2015 stabbing and reported that documents say “Weng has [an] unknown type [of] mental health illness for which he takes medication.”

In the second stabbing, he was accused of stabbing a roommate in the arm, the television station reported.

5. Weng Sor’s Brother Called Him ‘Crazy’ & Unable to ‘Lead a Normal Life’

DEVELOPING: U-Haul truck strikes multiple pedestrians in New York City in possible ‘terrorism incident’#Brooklyn l #NY

Police report numerous people are injured following the ramming. Bomb squad units have been requested to the scene immediately.

This is a developing situation. pic.twitter.com/5IsjPvrLfX — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 13, 2023

“He’s a schizophrenic. He’s crazy,” Daryl Singer, Sor’s brother-in-law, told The Post.

“I always said he’s probably going to kill himself one day, that’s the way I saw it. He just doesn’t know how to lead a normal life.”