Amy Coney Barrett’s Family & Pat Cipollone Are Sitting Behind Her

If you’re watching Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court hearing today, you may be wondering who is sitting behind her. Barrett’s family and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone can be seen sitting behind her today.

Her Family Is Sitting Behind Her

Barrett’s family can be seen sitting behind her during the first day of her confirmation hearing, reported Grace Segers of CBS News.

Barrett, with her family sitting behind her. WH Counsel Pat Cipollone is on the right. pic.twitter.com/48FuitUyok — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 12, 2020

Barrett is married to Jesse Barrett, a former prosecutor in Indiana. They’ve been married for more than 18 years.

Amy Coney and Jesse Barrett are raising seven children, including two born in Haiti. One of their children is special needs with Down Syndrome. Her children and their ages as of Fall 2020 were: Emma (19), Vivian (16), Tess (16), John Peter (13), Liam (11), Juliet (9), and Benjamin (8).

During her confirmation hearing to the federal bench, Barrett spoke about her children. At the time she said:

Emma is … the first apple of our eye. … Vivian is our miracle. … She was born in Haiti. She came home when she was 14-months-old, and she weighed 11 pounds and she was so weak we were told she might never walk normally or speak. Today Vivian is a track star, and I assure you she has no trouble talking. Tess… is one of the most compassionate and determined people that I know. Liam is 8. Typically curious 8-year-old. And Juliet is our spunky 6-year-old. Benjamin, our youngest, is five. He has special needs. That presents unique challenges for all of us. But I think all you need to know about Benjamin’s place in the family is summed up by the fact the other children unreservedly identify him as their favorite sibling.”

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Is Also Behind Her

To the viewer’s right, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone can be seen sitting behind her, reported Segers of CBS News.

Cipollone was the man at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense strategy. He was reportedly an informal advisor to the White House for months before being brought on officially, Business Insider reported. Cipollone was a partner at the law firm Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner LLP before joining the White House.

Here’s What To Expect Over the Next Few Days

The confirmation hearing is scheduled to run Monday through Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern each day, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s schedule. Today’s hearing consisted mostly of opening statements. Senate Judiciary Chairman, is presiding over the hearing.

The main questions will begin on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15, ABC 8 reported. Each Senator will have 30 minutes to ask questions on Tuesday, followed by 20 minutes to ask questions on October 14. Then if needed, they’ll have 10 minutes each after that, Fox News reported.

The last day, Thursday, will consist of testimony from outside witnesses.

Graham has said that he hopes Barrett’s nomination will be approved by the last week of October, with a Senate vote taking place on the floor that last week before the election, ABC 8 reported.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates